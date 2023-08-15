Andrew Lopez, ‘Platonic’ & ‘The Bear’ Standout, Signs With M88 

EXCLUSIVE: M88 on Tuesday announced its signing of Andrew Lopez, a fast-rising multi-hyphenate who, with appearances on Apple TV+’s Platonic and FX’s The Bear, has made his mark on two of the most buzzy series in recent memory.

An accomplished writer, director, and stand-up currently enjoying a breakout moment on the acting front, Lopez found his most substantial role to date opposite Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne on Platonic, the comedy series from Nicholas Stoller and Francesca Delbanco, which debuted on Apple’s streamer in May. The show centered on Rogen’s brewer Will and Byrne’s stay-at-home mother Sylvia — a pair of longtime friends reconnecting as adults, after some time apart — has Lopez playing Reggie, the brother of the former’s ex-wife, who butts heads with him as a co-investor in his bar.

It was in June that Lopez appeared on The Bear, sharing weighty moments with Ebon Moss-Bachrach‘s Richie in standout Season 2 episode “Forks,” as his supervisor at the Michelin-starred restaurant where he looks to build out his restaurant-world skillset.

Prior to these projects, Lopez had largely flown under the radar, though he gradually cultivated a reputation as a versatile, up-and-coming talent. The Filipino and Korean creative began building momentum while creating digital content for Comedy Central, hitting on a turning point while serving as the feature act on comedian Jo Koy’s sold-out world tour. This opportunity led to his appearing in and serving as a consulting producer on Jo Koy: In His Elements, a Netflix special from Koy that dropped in 2020.

In the television space, Lopez will star in, write and produce Iowa, an FX series also to be produced by Hiro Murai, The Bear‘s Christopher Storer and Nate Matteson. He’s also been tapped to write and produce the comedy series The Son of Good Fortune for Amazon, with Riz Ahmed, Lulu Wang, Dani Melia, and Allie Moore amongst other key creatives involved.

Amazon has also tapped Lopez to script the globe-trotting romantic comedy, Slow Burn. And on top of that, he’s been enlisted to pen an original high concept thriller for New Republic Pictures, with David Michôd and Brad Zimmerman producing.

Founded in 2020 by former WME partner Phillip Sun and Macro founder and CEO Charles D. King, M88 reps storytellers, actors, writers and multi-hyphenates, with an emphasis on diverse talent. Other recent signings include actor Iñaki Godoy of Netflix’s One Piece, BMF star Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., brother filmmakers TAO/S, The Dropout director Erica Watson, Power Book II: Ghost star Woody McClain, the Boston Celtics’ Jaylen Brown, Ginny and Georgia writer Mike Guayo, Bravo, Burkina! filmmaker Walé Oyéjidé, and Wu-Tang: An American Saga star Siddiq Saunderson.

Lopez continues to be represented by R&C PMK, as well as attorney Patti Felker and Jordan Rojas at Felker Toczek Suddleson.