Andrew Lloyd Webber And His Really Useful Group Sign With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Lloyd Webber and his The Really Useful Group have signed with CAA.

The signing of the mega-successful theater composer, whose scores include The Phantom of the Opera, Evita, Cats, Jesus Christ Superstar, Sunset Boulevard, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and, most recently, the short-lived Bad Cinderella, was announced to Deadline today.

Prior to the pandemic, Webber had shows continuously running in the West End for 48 years and on Broadway for 41 years. Aside from the 2020 Covid shutdown, the Broadway production of Phantom ran for 35 years before its closure on April 16 of this year, with ticket sales skyrocketing during its final months. Webber has hinted that the musical will return to New York in some form at some point in the future.

The composer has the distinction of having had four musicals running simultaneously on Broadway, a distinction matched only by Rodgers & Hammerstein.

Webber has received an Emmy, four Grammys, an Oscar, and eight Tony Awards, including the 2018 Special Tony for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre. He’s also won seven Olivier Awards, a Golden Globe, plus received the Richard Rodgers Award for Excellence in Musical Theatre and a Kennedy Center Honor. His bestselling autobiography Unmasked was published by Harper Collins in 2018.

One of the largest theater operators in London, The Really Useful Group has six stages including the London Palladium and Theatre Royal, Drury Lane.

On the philanthropic side, The Andrew Lloyd Webber Foundation provides 30 performing arts scholarships every year for students with financial needs and supports a range of projects such as the Music In Secondary School Trust and commissions research into diversity in theater, and The American Theatre Wing’s Andrew Lloyd Webber Initiative has supported scores of young artists and schools across the country.