Andrea Riseborough Cast In ‘Alice & Jack’, First Major Role Since ‘To Leslie’ Controversy; Channel 4 Drama Also Stars Domnhall Gleeson

Andrea Riseborough and Domnhall Gleeson are to star in a Channel 4 drama series created by Mad Men’s Victor Levin.

The duo are leading Alice & Jack, the first major casting for Riseborough since the To Leslie Oscar controversy earlier this year.

The pair play the title characters in what distributor Fremantle described as a “love story for the ages.” Logline adds: “When they first meet they’re bound by a connection so powerful it seems nothing can break it, but will their path lead them to a place of happiness and togetherness? Or will life and their own emotional complexities get in the way.”

Alice & Jack brings together major production companies in Academy Award-nominated Groundswell Productions, De Maio Entertainment, I Am Ruth maker Me + You Productions and Fremantle. Fremantle is also handling global sales.

“The only work I’ve wanted to watch and do since the pandemic is work about connection and love, and work with a sense of humour,” said Gleeson, prior to the SAG strike. “Alice and Jack keep coming back to each other because they can’t help themselves – they find in each other something that they don’t have on their own.” Riseborough said: “We unite in yearning to see evidence of real love, and, too, are soothed to share with one another the ache of its inevitable imperfection.”

Fremantle Global Drama CEO Christian Vesper, meanwhile, added that the show provides a “flawless combination” of “love and comedy.”

Levin is creator and writer and Juho Kuosmanen, who co-wrote and directed 2021 Cannes Grand Prix co-winner Compartment 6, is co-director. Hong Khaou (Lilting) directs the second block of the series. Executive producers include Levin, Riseborough, Gleeson, Kuosmanen, Richard Yee and Krishnendu Majumdar for Me + You Productions, Michael London and Shannon Gaulding for Groundswell, Lorenzo De Maio for De Maio Entertainment, Rebecca Dundon and Hilary Martin for Fremantle. Tracy O’Riordan produces for Me + You Productions.

RELATED: ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ Star Michelle Yeoh On Andrea Riseborough Controversy: “If It Was So Easy It Would Have Been Done Before”

Riseborough was at the center of a major Academy Awards controversy this year after she landed a stunning Best Actress nomination for the little-seen indie drama To Leslie. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences ordered a review of her nom after a grassroots campaign by her fellow actors. The Academy chose not to revoke her nom despite the backlash over it, instead ordering a review of campaign procedures.

Gleeson is repped by Paradigm and The Agency. Riseborough is repped by CAA, Independent Talent Group, Untitled Entertainment, and attorney Patti Felker.