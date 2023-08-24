‘Andrea Bocelli: Because I Believe’ Documentary Set From eOne; Singer Among EPs

Andrea Bocelli is getting the feature documentary treatment. The revered singer will be profiled in Andrea Bocelli: Because I Believe, which eOne will produce and finance.

Blind since age 12, the Italian tenor has recorded some two dozen albums in the past three decades, bringing classical music to fans and charts around the world. He was a headliner at King Charles’ Coronation Concert this year, and Because I Believe will offer never-before-seen insights into his life story, with unprecedented access following him not only backstage but beyond the stage and into his private life with family and close friends.

“It’s always a privilege to be invited into someone else’s world,” said Cosima Spender, the film’s Italian director. “When that person is Andrea Bocelli, it’s an opportunity to delve into a landscape of sounds, memories and opera that are entirely unique to him. Andrea and I instantly recognized each other thanks to the simple fact: We were born and grew up in the same rural Tuscan region. This meant an immediate understanding of sense of humor, attitude to life and a shared attachment to the land we come from.”

The pic is being produced in London and filmed in Italy and America, with Bocelli, Veronica Bocelli, Scott Rodger, and Francesco Pasquero, Tara Long, Malcolm Gerrie, Matt Pritchard and Geno McDermott serving as executive producers. Because I Believe is scheduled for release in 2024, coinciding with Bocelli’s 30th anniversary in the industry.

“This film is a truly unique insight into the life and times of the world’s most loved tenor,” producer Jan Younghusband said. “It is an honor to work with Andrea and his family, friends and colleagues and to support this unique collaboration with filmmaker Cosima Spender, as the Maestro shares his wisdom as never before about the road to his success.”