Mizzel Media Makes ‘Rebel Girl’, Starring Amy Madigan, Its Second Investment; Bob Balaban Among EPs On Pic With SAG-AFTRA Interim Agreement

EXCLUSIVE: U.S. financier Mizzel Media has backed its second movie: indie feature Rebel Girl, starring Oscar nominee Amy Madigan (Twice in a Lifetime), newcomer Sadie Jensen-Blank (#Horror) and Erik Jensen (The Walking Dead).

New York-based Mizzel, which earlier this year invested in The Girl From Köln, the next film from Holy Spider and The Tale outfit One Two Films, is overseen by producer and veteran manager Lillian LaSalle.

Rebel Girl, currently filming in Minnesota under a SAG IA, is being helmed by co-writing-directing team Jessica Blank and Erik Jensen with a script co-written by Han Shan.

The film will chart the story of headstrong 14-year-old Maisie (Jensen Blank) and her artist dad Kurt (Jensen) who must leave the confines of their Brooklyn bubble to return to Kurt’s Minnesotan childhood home where Maisie upends old family patterns, falls in love, and forces her family to confront each other and themselves.

Also starring are Cullen Moss (Outer Banks), Joel Marsh Garland (Orange is the New Black), Jacob Moran (The Black Phone), Thomas Kopache (Catch Me If You Can), Carl Palmer (Dallas Buyer’s Club), James Padric (Bushwick) and newcomers Heather Reddick and Ines Mojica.

Jessica Blank, LaSalle, Michael Cuomo and Han Shan are producing. Bob Balaban (Gosford Park), Zelene Fowler and Michael Fowler are executive producing. Rikshaw Films is associate producer.

Deadline announced the launch of Mizzel during the Cannes Film Festival.

Blank and Jensen are repped by Gersh. Madigan is repped by Anonymous Content and A3. Jensen-Blank is repped by Thruline Entertainment and the Buchwald Agency.