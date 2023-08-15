‘American Horror Story’ Gets Season 12 Premiere Date On FX

FX has revealed the release date for the next chapter of American Horror Story. Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s horror anthology series will launch its 12th season, titled AHS: Delicate, on Wednesday, September 20, the network shared on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

The upcoming season will premiere in two parts, but it’s not clear how the episodes will be split. Season 11 aired two episodes back-to-back weekly.

Kim Kardashian stars in Season 12, alongside Cara Delevingne and Emma Roberts.

The season, which comes from showrunner Halley Feiffer, is described as a feminist update of Rosemary’s Baby and based in part on Danielle Valentine’s thriller novel Delicate Condition, which follows a woman who becomes convinced that a sinister figure is going to great lengths to make sure her pregnancy never happens.

Season 12 also stars Zachary Quinto, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Matt Czuchry, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Odessa A’zion, Debra Monk and Julie Monk.