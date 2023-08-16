‘American Horror Stories’ Halloween Event Series Gets Premiere Date At FX

FX’s American Horror Stories will return to frighten you with a 4-episode Huluween event series set for premiere on October 26 on Hulu.

As we previously reported, former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna will headline an episode titled “Tapeworm” in Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s hit anthology series. Episode details remain under wraps.

Created by Murphy and Falchuk, American Horror Stories is a spinoff of their American Horror Story with each episode telling a different horror tale.

Previous installments have featured a creepy asylum, a coven of witches, a traveling freak show, a haunted hotel and the apocalypse itself.

Some of the actors that have appeared in the series include Matt Bomer, Billie Lourd, Dylan McDermott, Denis O’Hare, Gabourey Sidibe, Max Greenfield, Paris Jackson, Bella Thorne, Kevin McHale, Danny Trejo, Judith Light, Alicia Silverstone, among others.

Murphy and Falchuk executive produce along with Alexis Martin Woodall, Max Winkler, Manny Coto and Jon Robin Baitz. The franchise is produced by 20th Television.

Murphy and Falchuk’s American Horror Story yesterday announced its Season 12 premiere date, which will debut in two parts. Part 1 of American Horror Story: Delicate will launch on Wednesday, September 20.

The season, which comes from showrunner Halley Feiffer, is described as a feminist update of Rosemary’s Baby and based in part on Danielle Valentine’s thriller novel Delicate Condition, which follows a woman who becomes convinced that a sinister figure is going to great lengths to make sure her pregnancy never happens.