‘Dead Hot’: Amazon Prime Video Greenlights UK Comedy-Thriller From ‘It’s A Sin’ EP Nicola Shindler & ‘Stay Close’ Scribe Charlotte Coben

Amazon Prime Video has greenlit a UK comedy-thriller from It’s A Sin EP Nicola Shindler’s Quay Street and Stay Close scribe Charlotte Coben.

Dead Hot will star recent breakouts Bilal Hasna (Extraordinary) and Vivan Oparah (Rye Lane) as protagonists Elliot and Jess, while Penelope Wilton and Peter Serafinowicz have also boarded. It will launch next year on Prime Video in the UK and Ireland and be sold internationally by ITV Studios.

Show is set in present-day Liverpool, where twentysomethings Elliot and Jess are best friends united by a bond of grief at losing Peter—the first and only love of Elliot and Jess’ twin brother. When Elliot meets Will, he starts to think he can put the past behind him, but when Elliot learns Will has his own dark secrets, just as Jess is contacted by somebody claiming to be her brother, it sets into motion a determination for the pair to find out if Elliot’s romantically cursed—or being targeted.

Shindler’s ITV Studios-backed Quay Street has been hoovering up commissions since it was launched by the celebrated British producer in 2021. The Nolly indie is also making Playdate for Disney+, Harlan Coben adaptation Fool Me Once for Netflix, BBC feature Men Up and ITV/BritBox’s After the Flood.

Dead Hot writer Charlotte Coben is Harlan Coben’s daughter and has written on his Netflix adaptations Stay Close and The Stranger. Shindler called her a “natural talent,” adding: “I can’t wait for the world to see the wonderful, wacky world we’ve created, and to go on a journey full of adventure and heartfelt friendship in equal measure.”

Shindler and Coben are exec producing. Laurie Kirkham (It’s A Sin) is producer, with Sam Arbor (Heartstopper) as director on Block One and David Sant (Significant Other) as director on Block Two. Filming has commenced in the north west of England.