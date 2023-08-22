‘All Rise’ To End With Season 3 On OWN; Premiere Date For Final Episodes Set

It’s official. The third season of OWN’s courtroom drama series All Rise will be its last.

Starring and exec produced by Simone Missick, the final 10 episodes (Season 3B) will premiere on Saturday, September 16 at 9 pm on OWN.

This is the first official confirmation that the series not see a fourth season. As Deadline reported in March, the cast had been released by producing studio Warner Bros. Television ahead of the Season 3B run and cancellation was expected.

“We are extremely proud of the positive impact All Rise has made in showcasing strong, accomplished Black female characters,” OWN President Tina Perry said. “We are so grateful to all of our creative collaborators and wish to thank the talented cast and crew for their dedication and incredible work on the series.”

The NAACP Image Award–nominated series takes an intimate look into the lives of those working within the justice system in a bustling Los Angeles courthouse. It picks up immediately following the events of the dangerous smash-and-grab case, which left the courthouse in chaos and many lives in balance.

In addition to Missick as Judge Lola Carmichael, the ensemble cast includes Wilson Bethel, Jessica Camacho, J. Alex Brinson, Ruthie Ann Miles, Lindsay Mendez, Lindsey Gort and Marg Helgenberger as Judge Lisa Benner. Recurring cast also includes Samantha Marie Ware, Paul McCrane, Suzanne Cryer, Roger Guenveur Smith, Christian Keyes and Ian Anthony Dale.

Dee Harris-Lawrence, Missick, Michael M. Robin and Len Goldstein are executive producers of All Rise, which is produced by Warner Bros. Television.

The series was nominated for Outstanding Drama Series at both the 2021 NAACP Image Awards and the Black Reel Awards for Television in 2020. Missick was also nominated for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series at the NAACP Image Awards and the Black Reel Awards for Television in both 2020 and 2021.