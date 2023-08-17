Alien Docuseries ‘Encounters’ Lands At Netflix From Steven Spielberg’s Amblin TV, Boardwalk Pictures & Vice Studios

EXCLUSIVE: Steven Spielberg is no stranger to close encounters of the third kind.

Therefore, it’s fitting that his production company Amblin Television has teamed up with Boardwalk Pictures, which is behind Netflix’s Pepsi, Where’s My Jet?, and Vice Studios on a four-part docuseries about aliens.

Encounters has landed at Netflix, which will launch the four-parter on September 27.

Yon Motskin, who created Max’s Generation Hustle, will direct the series, which will explore four extraordinary true stories of encounters with otherworldly phenomena.

Each episode tells a single story: strange lights in the sky over small-town Texas; submersible space crafts haunting a coastal Welsh village; an alien encounter with schoolchildren in Zimbabwe and non-human intelligence reportedly interfering with a nuclear power plant in Japan.

Told from the perspective of firsthand experiencers – in the places where the sightings occurred – and guided by scientists and military personnel, the series highlights the profoundly human impact of these encounters on lives, families, and communities.

It comes as explosive new revelations emerge from military whistleblowers of alien encounters, UFOs, and clandestine Pentagon programs, as well as coverage from major news sources, which have breathed a fresh urgency into a topic that, for decades, has been relegated to the realm of conspiracy.

Motskin exec produces alongside Amblin Television’s Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey, Boardwalk Pictures’ Andrew Fried, Jordan Wynn and Dane Lillegard and Vice Studios’ Andrew Freston, Derek Mead and Jason Koebler.