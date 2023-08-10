Sacha Baron Cohen To Take Ali G On The Road

Sacha Baron Cohen is dusting off his beloved character Ali G, Deadline has confirmed.

Cohen’s reprisal of one of his most famous satirical characters will come not via any new film or TV project in development, but rather as part of a stand-up tour that he’s been planning. More concrete details as to how Ali G will figure into his routine, or with regard to tour dates, haven’t yet been disclosed.

First introduced 25 years ago on Channel 4’s The 11 O’Clock Show, Ali G is one of several personas Cohen has adopted to conduct absurdist interviews with public figures ranging from astronaut Buzz Aldrin to football player David Beckham, musician Jarvis Cocker and politician Newt Gingrich. Cohen brought the biggest spotlight onto the character via the sketch series Da Ali G Show, which came to HBO from Channel 4 for its final two seasons, at the same time introducing two other iconic characters he’d later reprise on film: the Kazakh reporter Borat and fashion journalist Bruno.

Cohen again reprised the Ali G persona in the 2002 feature Ali G Indahouse, officially retiring the character in 2007, though he has been seen since then on special occasions, as at the 2012 British Comedy Awards and a hush-hush stand-up show put on in Sydney, Australia in 2021.

The latest on Ali G was first reported by Variety.