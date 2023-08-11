Alec Baldwin & Stephen Dorff Lead Meth Action Thriller ‘Cold Deck’

EXCLUSIVE: Oscar-nominated actor Alec Baldwin and Blade actor Stephen Dorff are starring in the indie feature Cold Deck, Deadline has learned.

The movie, directed by Brian Skiba and produced by Corey Large, completed production before the SAG-AFTRA strike commenced on July 14.

In the pic written by Joe Perruccio and Eric Bromberg, a team of loggers stumble upon a meth cook site deep in the forest and find themselves in a fight for survival as they’re hunted down by a drug cartel.

Pic is financed by 30 Enterprises and Chinese financier Pink308 which has a $50M film fund to do eight to ten features a year. EPs Kirk Shaw, Stephanie Rennie, Ram Getz and Michael Mortensen.

Cold Deck also stars Clive Standen (Vikings, the movie Everest), Tom Welling (Clark Ken on Smallville), Jesse Metcalfe (Fortress franchise with Bruce Willis, Christmas Under the Stars), Lochlyn Munro (Riverdale) and Lucy Martin (Vikings).

Baldwin was cleared of charges in the Rust shooting back in April. The actor completed lensing the western in Montana this past spring; the pic dedicated to slain DP Halyna Hutchins. Baldwin is repped by Matt DelPiano. Dorff, who starred in the Corey Large production of Paradise City with Bruce Willis and John Travolta, is repped by Atlas Artists and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller, Gellman, Meigs & Fox. Standen is repped by Independent Talent Group, MGMT Entertainment and Ziffren Brittenham. Welling is repped by Gersh, Artist International Group and Nelson Davis. Metcalfe is represented by Gersh, Link Entertainment and Brecheen Feldman Breimer Silver Thompson. Munro is repped by Talent Works and Alchemy Entertainment. Martin is represented by United Artists. Skiba is repped by Culture Creative Entertainment and Max J. Sprecher.

Large’s producing credits include several Willis movies such as Apex, Breach, Deadlock, American Siege, and Vendetta.