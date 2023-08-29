‘Ahsoka’ First Episode Draws 1.2M Households, Even With ‘Andor’ But Off From ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’

EXCLUSIVE: Samba TV reports that the Live+5 day viewership for the first episode of Disney+/Lucasfilm’s new series Ahsoka drew 1.2M households.

Disney+ dropped the first two episodes of the Dave Filoni-created series on Tuesday, August 22. The second episode clocked 956 U.S. households. Ahsoka is a live-action sequel series to EP Filoni’s Lucasfilm animated series Clone Wars and Rebels, another toon series he created. Ahsoka follows the continuing adventures of Anakin Skywalker’s padawan who turned her back on the Jedi order due to their corruption.

Ahsoka‘s first episode ratings are even with the first episode of the Tony Gilroy-created Star Wars series Andor, which also pulled in 1.2M households over its live+5 day. Andor debuted on Disney+ on September 21, 2022.

However, the ratings for Ahsoka Episode 1 “Master and Apprentice” are down by 50% from the Live+5 day of Obi-Wan Kenobi, which dropped on May 27, 2022, with that Jedi force pulling in 2.4M households. Ahsoka Episode 1 also is down from the first episode of Season 3 of The Mandalorian by 29%, with that series from Filoni and Jon Favreau earning 1.7M U.S. households in its L+5D. The Mandalorian S3 began streaming on March 1.

Samba TV’s research panel includes 3 million smart TVs, balanced and weighted to the U.S. Census across age, gender, ethnicity and household income. Its panel is nearly 100 times larger than Nielsen’s household footprint of 45K homes.

Said Cole Strain, Samba TV’s VP Measurement Products: “Disney+ continues to find success with live-action Star Wars series, with Ahsoka serving as the latest show to draw in more than 1 million households across its first six days. Rosario Dawson’s portrayal of the Jedi shows that not only are fans eager for more adventures in the Star Wars universe, but that they’ll gladly watch shows led by female characters. With women serving as five of the six main characters, this opens a new chapter in the Star Wars saga.”