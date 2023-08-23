‘Ahsoka’ First Episode Dedicated To Late ‘Star Wars’ Series Star Ray Stevenson

Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson) in Lucasfilm's STAR WARS: AHSOKA, exclusively on Disney+. ©2023 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All Rights Reserved.

Spoiler Alert: The following contains details about the first two episodes of Disney+/Lucasfilm’s Ahsoka, “Master and Apprentice” and “Toil and Trouble”.

The first episode of tonight’s Disney+ Star Wars series, Ahsoka, is dedicated to late actor Ray Stevenson, who died shockingly on May 21 in Ischia, Italy.

A placard reads at the end of the epsiode, “For our friend, Ray.”

The Northern Ireland-born actor has a sizeable role on Ahsoka, playing an evil, Jedi-trained henchman, Baylan Skoll. He travels around the galaxy with his apprentice, Shin Hati, played by Ivanna Sakhno. In the first episode, “Master and Apprentice,” directed by series creator Dave Filoni, the duo rescues a witch, Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto) who is key in bringing the return of Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen), who’ll rule the empire.

Stevenson voiced the character of Gar Saxon on the animated Star Wars series The Clone Wars and Rebels.

He also starred in the Oscar-winning movie, RRR, the Lionsgate blockbuster Divergent franchise, Othere in History’s Vikings., and Volstagg in Marvel’s Thor franchise.

Stevenson died at the age of 58. No cause of death was revealed. At the time of death, Stevenson was shooting the Republic Pictures/Paramount Global Content movie, Cassino in Ischia, directed by Frank Ciota and produced by Goodfellas and Casino‘s Barbara DeFina. Prison Break and Legends Of Tomorrow star Dominic Purcell replaced Stevenson in the role.

Disney dropped the first two episodes in eight of Ahsoka tonight at 6PM PST.