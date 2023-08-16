‘Agatha: Coven Of Chaos’: Sasheer Zamata Talks About Joining MCU As Jennifer Kale

Sasheer Zamata is opening up about her role in Agatha: Coven of Chaos, the WandaVision spinoff on Disney+.

The Saturday Night Live alum said that getting cast in the Marvel series was fitting as she touches on witches in her comedy special The First Woman.

“I had already written material for [The First Woman] before I went through the audition process,” Zamata told Mashable in an interview pre-strike. “It felt magical that I got to be in a show about witches. I talk about it so much in my special.”

Zamata will be portraying Jennifer Kale, a sorceress in the MCU world and ahead of getting the part, she did her research but teases that the character has been transformed for the adaptation.

“I definitely did do as much [comic book] research as I could,” she said. “But the way we formed this character is very different from what I think people expect.”

The cast of the Disney+ series includes Kathryn Hahn, Aubrey Plaza, Emma Caulfield Ford, Patti LuPone, Joe Locke, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Sasheer Zamata, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, among others.

LuPone recently teased her character on the show while making an appearance on The View.

“It’s a coven of witches, and I play Lilia Calderu, who apparently is in the Marvel world. I researched her, she’s hot, she’s really hot, she’s got a great body and hair,” LuPone said. “I didn’t know there were witches, I didn’t know anything about the Marvel world. There are witches in the Marvel world. So, we are a coven of witches and the witches are: Kathryn Hahn, Aubrey Plaza, and [a] Familiar — if anybody knows Heartstopper — is Joe Locke.”