A+E Networks Shake-Up: Amy Winter & Tanya Lopez Exit, Elaine Frontain Bryant To Oversee Lifetime

EXCLUSIVE: A+E Networks is the latest entertainment company to undergo a shake-up.

Deadline understands that the company has made a small number of cuts to its programming team.

Amy Winter, EVP and Head of Programming at Lifetime, is leaving the company with Elaine Frontain Bryant, who is EVP and Head of Programming at A&E, now overseeing the Married At First Sight broadcaster.

Tanya Lopez, who is Executive Vice President of Scripted Content at Lifetime, is also leaving and will be transitioning into a production deal with A+E Networks, where she will continue to package and produce Lifetime Original Movies.

Elsewhere, we hear that John Verhoff, an exec producer at History, is also exiting.

Eli Lehrer is also adding music services to his job as EVP and Head of The History Channel Programming Genres and Music Services

Winter joined in 2020, from UpTV, where she was EVP and General Manager. In her three year tenure, she oversaw development and execution of programming including movies, scripted and unscripted for Lifetime and Lifetime Movie Network.

Prior to UpTV, she was with Discovery between 2005 and 2013, as EVP and General Manager of TLC, where she greenlit series including Long Island Medium, Breaking Amish and Here Comes Honey Boo Boo.

Lopez has been with Lifetime in 2007 where she has been responsible for developing and overseeing all feature and original movies, limited series and movie acquisitions for the network. Lopez joined Lifetime from ICM, where she was a television packaging agent from 1987 to 2006. Prior to ICM, Lopez was Vice President of Drama Series at CBS after beginning her career at William Morris.

The move sees Frontain Bryant take on her duties as EVP & Head of Programming Genres for A&E, Lifetime and LMN. It sees parent company A+E Networks bring the networks under one head again.

The Head of Programming role at Lifetime had previously been split between Gena McCarthy and Tanya Lopez following the departure of Liz Gateley in 2018. McCarthy exited in 2021 and recently launched her own production company Unconventional Entertainment with Sony Pictures Television.

Frontain Bryant has been in her current role since 2015 and has been behind series such as Emmy winner Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, Born This Way and Live PD. She reports to Rob Sharenow, President, Programming, A+E Networks.

Elsewhere, Verhoff has been with the company for a number of years and has exec produced series including Mountain Men, Ice Road Truckers and American Pickers.

“Elaine and Eli are proven leaders with unapparelled track records of developing hit franchises and first-in-class content that resonates with viewers and drives the success of our industry-leading brands. Both executives possess a unique mix of creative prowess, deep relationships in the creative community and an exceptional understanding of the type of content viewers crave. I’m confident Elaine and Eli will continue to elevate these storied brands and drive our future success,” said Rob Sharenow, President of Programming for A+E Networks. “Lifetime is fortunate to have Tanya continuing to produce original movies for the brand that she has been instrumental in building through the years.”

“Lifetime has an enviable legacy of powerful storytelling for women and I’m honored to be trusted with spearheading content for one of the most iconic brands in entertainment,” added Frontain Bryant. “I look forward to working with the incredibly talented Lifetime and LMN programming teams to create new, buzzworthy programming that resonates with our passionate fan base and brings in new audiences. Together with the A&E team and our partners at History, A+E Networks is poised to continue as a leader in quality original programming.”

NOTE FROM AMY WINTER:

Over three years ago, I had the incredible opportunity to take the helm at Lifetime, one of the most compelling brands in our industry comprised of the best people in the business. These three years have been among the most rewarding in my career. I am so proud of the work we have done together, making hundreds of hours of entertaining programming for our audiences while also using our platforms to empower women and support communities. Lifetime is truly one of the most cherished brands in media, and it has been an honor to lead this team.

This summer, I have taken some time to think about my personal goals. After much reflection, I have decided to embark on a new path, combining my passion for the creative aspects of entertainment with the business side of our industry. While the media landscape is changing constantly, there are so many opportunities to build and lead businesses that develop world-class content, and I look forward to my next chapter.

I know that the amazing team at Lifetime will continue to find new ways to deliver high caliber entertainment that our audiences love, and I will always be the biggest fan of the brand and this extraordinary group of people.

I am grateful to Paul and the entire leadership team. I have made so many friends here at A+E Networks, and though I will miss collaborating on a daily basis with all of you, I look forward to cheering you all on as you continue to excel.

Best,

Amy