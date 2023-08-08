Adam Devine’s Marvel Theory: “Superhero Movies Ruined Comedies”

Adam Devine has a bold theory about the effect that Marvel films had on the general audience and said that “superhero movies ruined comedies.”

While making an appearance on This Past Weekend with Theo Von, Devine talked about the quality of comedies in Hollywood. The Righteous Gemstones star said that although TV comedies are still good, he can’t say the same about movie comedies.

“My theory is I think, I think like Marvel ruined it,” Devine said. “I feel like superhero movies kind of ruined comedies. Because people go to the theater and you expect to watch something that costs $200 million to make and comedy movies aren’t that.”

The Pitch Perfect alum noted that moviegoers are stuck in a predicament about where to spend their money opting for a bigger budget production where you get more bang for your buck.

“So you’re like, ‘Well, why would I spend the same amount of money to go watch a little comedy in a theater, if I could spend the same amount of money and go see something that is, is worth $200 million?” Devine added.

Devine mentioned that Marvel movies contain comedy citing the talking raccoon on Guardians of the Galaxy. The actor also noted the output of comedies from the studios being on a steep decline in recent years.

Watch Devine’s interview in the video posted below.