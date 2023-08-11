You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Actors Hit The Picket Lines Including Stephen Amell, Michael Shannon, Sam Rockwell, Billy Crudup & More – Photo Gallery

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Strike Talk Podcast Week 15: "Ethical AI" & What To Expect As WGA-AMPTP Talks Resume
Read the full story

SAG-AFTRA Video Shows Its Members Picketing & Rallying Nationwide As Producers Guild Presidents Join Picket Line Today

Actors Strike picket signs Story Arc
SAG-AFTRA picket signs SAG-AFTRA

SAG-AFTRA members picketing in Los Angeles and New York have gotten most of the media’s attention during the guild’s ongoing strike, but members have been rallying and walking picket lines all across the country.

The guild’s latest video (watch it here) shows members rallying and picketing for a fair contract in 24 of the guild’s 25 locals – only Houston-Austin is missing.

Related Stories

In addition to LA and NYC, they’re seen showing their solidarity in Atlanta, Chicago, New Mexico, New Orleans, Philadelphia, Hawaii, Michigan, Nevada, New England, Portland, San Diego, San Francisco-Northern California, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Seattle, Miami, Ohio-Pittsburgh, Arizona-Utah, Nashville, Washington/Mid-Atlantic, Colorado, the Missouri Valley and Dallas-Fort Worth.

Today’s featured pickets will be held this morning at Amazon Studios in Culver City and Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank. At Amazon, SAG-AFTRA and Writers Guild picketers will be joined by Producers Guild of America presidents Stephanie Allain and Donald De Line.

At Warner Bros., picketers will be joined by Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, SAG-AFTRA’s national executive director and chief negotiator, and WGA board member Marjorie David. Producers Guild members will also join in the picketing there at 10 am.

The Producers Guild, not to be confused with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, noted early on in the strike that it “stands with SAG-AFTRA as its members make the difficult decision to strike against the studios, companies, and streamers that make up the AMPTP.”

Must Read Stories

More from this Story Arc

SAG-AFTRA Strike

View All Story Arc

Read More About:

1 Comment

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad