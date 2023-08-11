SAG-AFTRA Video Shows Its Members Picketing & Rallying Nationwide As Producers Guild Presidents Join Picket Line Today

SAG-AFTRA members picketing in Los Angeles and New York have gotten most of the media’s attention during the guild’s ongoing strike, but members have been rallying and walking picket lines all across the country.

The guild’s latest video (watch it here) shows members rallying and picketing for a fair contract in 24 of the guild’s 25 locals – only Houston-Austin is missing.

In addition to LA and NYC, they’re seen showing their solidarity in Atlanta, Chicago, New Mexico, New Orleans, Philadelphia, Hawaii, Michigan, Nevada, New England, Portland, San Diego, San Francisco-Northern California, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Seattle, Miami, Ohio-Pittsburgh, Arizona-Utah, Nashville, Washington/Mid-Atlantic, Colorado, the Missouri Valley and Dallas-Fort Worth.

Today’s featured pickets will be held this morning at Amazon Studios in Culver City and Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank. At Amazon, SAG-AFTRA and Writers Guild picketers will be joined by Producers Guild of America presidents Stephanie Allain and Donald De Line.

At Warner Bros., picketers will be joined by Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, SAG-AFTRA’s national executive director and chief negotiator, and WGA board member Marjorie David. Producers Guild members will also join in the picketing there at 10 am.

The Producers Guild, not to be confused with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, noted early on in the strike that it “stands with SAG-AFTRA as its members make the difficult decision to strike against the studios, companies, and streamers that make up the AMPTP.”