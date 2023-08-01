Abu Dhabi’s Twofour54 Unveils Plans To Build Production Studio By 2025 

Abu Dhabi-based outfit twofour54 has revealed ambitious plans to build a large-scale production studio by 2025.

twofour54, which is state-owned, has said the complex will be named twofour54 Studios.

The overall development will span over 100 acres and include 11 soundstages, an exterior water tank, and six versatile standing sets. Complementing the lot will be 7,000 sqm (over 75,000 sqft) of office space with a collection of production facilities, including post-production and screening rooms.

Abu Dhabi has increasingly become an attractive destination for expansive international productions, largely thanks to the introduction of its 30% tax rebate. To date the city has housed shoots such as 6 Underground, Sonic The Hedgehog, Dune, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Fast & Furious 7, and most recently, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. The seventh MI film was shot in Abu Dhabi’s Liwa desert and the city’s new Midfield Terminal airport building, with support from the Abu Dhabi Film Commission (ADFC).

twofour54 collaborated on the shoot with Abu Dhabi Airports and Etihad Airways, the film’s official airline partner, which involved the construction of an Arabian village in the desert and multiple sets at the airport terminal.

The location is also popular with high-profile Bollywood shoots, with its proximity to India and tax rebate system proving a draw for producers. Large-scale Indian productions set in the City include Bharat and Tiger Zinda Hai.

“The creative industries have been identified as one of Abu Dhabi’s priority sectors given the important economic and social value they create,” said Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Board Member, Managing Director, and CEO of ADNEC Group.

“We are proud to drive Abu Dhabi’s vision of becoming a leading global destination for content creation through twofour54 Studios. It will take film and TV production to the next level, creating jobs and contributing to the local economy following its completion in 2025.”

Mark Whitehead, CEO of twofour54, added: “twofour54 has facilitated thousands of productions over the last 15 years, establishing a compelling track record and building a deep expertise of the global film industry’s demands. Leveraging this invaluable experience, twofour54 identified an opportunity in the MENA region – the demand for an integrated, future-ready production destination. We remain steadfast in our mission to foster creativity, nurture talent and provide a world-class platform where visionaries can bring their cinematic dreams to life.”