Selina Wang Moves To ABC News From CNN; Rachael Bade and Asma Khalid Join Political Team As Contributors

I am excited to announce that Selina Wang has joined ABC News as our new senior White House correspondent.

Selina is an award-winning journalist, most recently at CNN, where she was based at the Beijing bureau as the network’s sole correspondent in China. She has reported on key stories from China and the Asia-Pacific region, leading coverage on China’s economic, political and societal transformation and its evolving relationships with governments and leaders around the world.

During the pandemic, Selina was the only American broadcaster reporting on the ground in China during the historic anti-zero-COVID protests. She provided extensive coverage of how China’s security forces clamped down on demonstrators, filmed her own experience dealing with health surveillance and long government quarantines, and was the first to deeply investigate the extreme measures people took to flee China and its COVID policies.

Prior to her role in Beijing, Selina was a Tokyo-based correspondent, where she covered the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, leading the network’s coverage from Japan. Six months later, she fronted coverage of the Winter Olympics in Beijing. She also hosted CNN’s long-form feature program “Marketplace Asia.”

Prior to joining CNN, Selina was a correspondent and anchor for Bloomberg TV in Beijing and also covered the global technology, venture capital and social media industries for Bloomberg News and Television and wrote features for Businessweek Magazine.

This year, Selina was selected for the Forbes “30 Under 30” Asia list and nominated for an Emmy in the Outstanding Emerging Journalist category.

I’m also happy to share that Rachael Bade and Asma Khalid will be joining our political team as a contributing political correspondent and a contributor, respectively. Rachael, senior Washington correspondent and co-author of “Playbook” at Politico, and Asma, NPR White House correspondent and co-host of the “NPR Politics Podcast,” are no strangers to our network, serving as panelists for many roundtables on “This Week.”

As our political coverage continues to ramp up with the presidential election season upon us, Selina’s, Rachael’s and Asma’s multifaceted experience will add value to ABC News’ coverage and undoubtedly continue to set us apart as the leading news source for viewers everywhere as they join our powerhouse political team in Washington, D.C.

Please join me in welcoming Selina, Rachael and Asma to the ABC News team.

