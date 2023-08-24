A24’s Nicolas Cage Comedy ‘Dream Scenario’ To Open Zurich Film Festival

A24’s comedy Dream Scenario, starring Oscar winner Nicolas Cage, will make its European premiere as the opening film of the 19th Zurich Film Festival (ZFF) in September.

The gala screening on September 28 will follow the movie’s world premiere in Toronto as the opening film of its Platform section. The film will release theatrically in the U.S. on November 10.

ZFF noted that it was the first time that a film from a New York-based entertainment company A24 had opened the event

“We are absolutely delighted to be opening ZFF with this bang-up-to-date comedy about the everyday madness of celebrity culture, which, after all, is often followed by cancel culture,” said Artistic Director Christian Jungen.

“The film is really on the pulse of the times and extremely funny. And Nicolas Cage delivers one of the best performances of his career in his role as the professor. It’s a real pleasure to watch and root for him.”

Cage is not announced to attend.

Norwegian director Kristoffer Borgli, whose previous credits include 2022 breakthrough film Sick of Myself, will attend.

The dark comedy stars Cage as a a hapless family man whose life is turned upside down when millions of strangers suddenly start seeing him in their dreams. When his nighttime appearances take a nightmarish turn, Paul is forced to navigate his newfound stardom.

The comedy is produced by Ari Aster and Lars Knudsen of Square Peg, and Jacob Jaffke, Tyler Campellone and A24.

The title is the the fourth collaboration between Square Peg and A24 following Hereditary, Midsommar and Beau Is Afraid starring Joaquin Phoenix.

Zurich runs from September 28 to October 8.