‘A Murder At The End Of The World’ Sets New Premiere Date At FX

FX has set Tuesday, November 14 for the premiere of A Murder at the End of the World, the seven-episode limited series that stars Emma Corrin, Clive Owen, Harris Dickinson and Brit Marling. The Disney-owned network earlier had pushed the date from its original August 29 slot to November due to the Hollywood strikes and now we have a specific date.

Created by Marling and Zal Batmanglij, A Murder at the End of the World is set at the remote and isolated compound of a reclusive billionaire and stars Corrin as the amateur sleuth Darby Hart, a Gen Z tech-savvy hacker. Darby and eight other guests are invited by a reclusive billionaire (Owen) to participate in a retreat at a remote and dazzling location. When one of the other guests is found dead, Darby must use all of her skills to prove it was murder against a tide of competing interests and before the killer takes another life.

Alice Braga, Joan Chen, Raúl Esparza, Jermaine Fowler, Ryan J. Haddad, Pegah Ferydoni, Javed Khan, Louis Cancelmi and Edoardo Ballerini also star.

A Murder at the End of the World is produced by FX Productions. Marling and Batmanglij executive produce alongside Andrea Sperling (Transparent), Melanie Marnich and Nicki Paluga.

Additionally, FX has set a September premiere date for documentary feature The New York Times Presents: “How To Fix a Pageant”. It debuts Friday, September 29 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX and streaming the next day on Hulu.