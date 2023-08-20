‘A League Of Their Own’ Creator Abbi Jacobson Angered By Prime Cancellation

Skip to main content
Front from left: Nick Offerman, Abbi Jacobson, Anne Marie Fox / ©Amazon / Courtesy Everett Collection

“A League of Their Own” creator Abbi Jacobson is furious at the cancellation of her show.

Prime Video is not moving forward with the previously ordered second — and final — season of comedy-drama A League Of Their Own, cocreated and starring Jacobson, Deadline has learned.

The series was a reimagining of the 1992 film, A League of Their Own, which was about the women who formed their own professional baseball league during World War II.

Jacobson was Carson Shaw, D’Arcy Carden (The Good Place) was Greta Gill, and Chanté Adams was Max Chapman in the series.

Production delays wrought by the ongoing Hollywood strikes was blamed by Prime sources for the demise.

That excuse didn’t sit well with Jacobson.

“To blame this cancellation on the strike is bulls–t and cowardly,” Jacobson wrote Friday in an Instagram post. “But this post isn’t about all that. About all the ways this show has been put through the ringer. Not today.”

She continued: “This post here is about the special show I was lucky to make with so many incredibly talented artists and actors and writers and crew. A show I’m so proud of. Filled to the brim with stories worth telling. Full of so much heart and soul and value.”

She thanked fans and called the experience of playing Carson Shaw “a rare thing in life.”

