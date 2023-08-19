‘90 Day Fiancé’ Spinoff ‘Before The 90 Days’ Hits Season High On TLC

90 Day Fiancé is continuing to reap rewards for TLC.

One of the franchise’s key spinoffs – there are now well over 20 – 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days hit a season high with its 11th episode of season 6.

The Warner Bros. Discovery-owned network saw episode St. Elmo’s Fire, which featured Amanda and Razvan visiting Dracula’s cast and Cleo confronting Christian, hit a 1.23 L3 rating on Sunday, August 13 among adults aged 25-54.

The female-skewing broadcaster claimed that the show was the number one cable program of the night with Adults 25-54 and Women 18-49/18-34.

The series follow couples who have an existing relationship online, but haven’t met in person. Viewers see their journey as they travel to the other’s foreign country for the first time in an attempt to establish an in-person relationship and start the K-1 visa process. The spinoff premiered in 2017.

Later in the evening, 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk earned a 0.73 L3 rating among Women 25-54, making it the top cable telecast in its time period Adults and Women 25-54 and Women 18-49.

The move helped TLC continue its streak of the top cable network on Sunday nights in these key female demos.

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days and 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk are produced by Sony Pictures Television’s Sharp Entertainment.