‘3 Body Problem’s Zine Tseng Inks With Artist International Group

EXCLUSIVE: Artist International Group on Tuesday announced its signing of Zine Tseng, one of the stars of Netflix’s anticipated sci-fi drama series 3 Body Problem, which is coming to the platform in January.

Created by the Game of Thrones duo of David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, and Alexander Woo, 3 Body Problem adapts a popular book trilogy from Chinese author Liu Cixin, which tells the story of humanity’s first contact with an alien civilization. Tseng therein makes her screen debut as a young version of protagonist Ye Wenjie, who’s portrayed in present day by Rosalind Chao. An astrophysicist conscripted by the Chinese military after seeing her father brutally murdered during the country’s Cultural Revolution of the ’60s, Wendie ultimately makes a decision that echoes across space and time, with major implications for humanity.

Others starring alongside Tseng and Chao include Jovan Adepo, John Bradley, Liam Cunningham, Eiza González, Jess Hong, Marlo Kelly, Alex Sharp, Sea Shimooka, Saamer Usmani, Benedict Wong, Jonathan Pryce, Ben Schnetzer and Eve Ridley, to name just a few.

A graduate of USC’s School of Dramatic Arts, who is fluent in English and Mandarin, with a background in martial arts, Tseng continues to be represented by Goodman, Genow, Schenkman.

Most recently announcing its signing of Carolina Miranda, star of the hit Colombian Netflix series Fake Profile, Artist International Group was founded in 2017 by David Unger, who serves as the company’s CEO. Other actors it’s known for repping include Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Jonathan Rhys Meyers (The Tudors), Anil Kapoor (Slumdog Millionaire), Gong Li (Mulan), Daphne Patakia (Benedetta), Rafael Cebrian (Acapulco), Fan Bingbing (The 355) and Rossy de Palma (Parallel Mothers), to name just a few. Clients on the filmmaking front include Ludovic Bernard (Lupin), Tony Kaye (American History X) and Michael Haussman (Edge of the World).

Check out the first trailer for Tseng’s breakout project, 3 Body Problem, below.