‘Succession’ Leads 2023 TCA Award Winners

HBO’s Succession is leading the charge of 2023 TCA Award winners including Program of the Year and Outstanding Achievement In Drama. Other winners include Peacock’s Poker Face, Freevee’s Jury Duty, Disney+’s Ms. Marvel and FX’s The Bear.

In early June, the celebration was canceled amid the ongoing writers’ strike.

“This was a landmark year for television, as we said goodbye to several powerhouse series while welcoming a new generation of shows and stars into this highly competitive landscape,” said Melanie McFarland, TV Critic for Salon and outgoing TCA President. “Whether established hits or first-year favorites, our honorees exemplify the strength of television and the unique depth that it allows creators to explore. Though we are unable to gather in 2023, we sincerely congratulate each of this season’s winners, and we hope to celebrate in person in 2024.”

The full list of winners can be found below.

Individual Achievement In Drama: Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul, AMC)

Individual Achievement In Comedy: Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face, Peacock)

Outstanding Achievement In News and Information: The U.S. and The Holocaust (PBS)

Outstanding Achievement In Reality Programming: Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)

Outstanding Achievement In Children’s Programming: Bluey (Disney+)

Outstanding Achievement In Family Programming: Ms. Marvel (Disney+)

Outstanding Achievement In Variety, Talk Or Sketch: I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson (Netflix)

Outstanding New Program: The Bear (FX)

Outstanding Achievement In Movies, Miniseries, Or Specials: Beef (Netflix)

Outstanding Achievement In Drama: Succession (HBO | Max) (2022 & 2020 Winner in Category)

Outstanding Achievement In Comedy: The Bear(FX)

Program of the Year: Succession (HBO | Max)

Career Achievement Honoree: Mel Brooks

Heritage Award: The Carol Burnett Show (CBS)