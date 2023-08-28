Streamy Awards 2023 Complete Winners List: Dylan Mulvaney, MrBeast, Michelle Khare, Dream & Leo González Among Recipients

The 2023 Streamy Awards honored the best in content creation on social media and Dylan Mulvaney took the trophy for Breakout Creator.
“I’m really shocked because I thought the only award I’d ever win was maybe a Tony Award but now I’m a musical theater gal with a Streamy,” the social media star said while accepting her award at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles.
Mulvaney went viral after receiving backlash from conservative media over promoting Bud Light.
“532 days ago, I made a coming-out video that turned into my ‘Days of Girlhood’ series, and my life has been changed for the better,” she continued. “But on the flip side, there’s also been an extreme amount of transphobia and hate, and I know that my community is feeling it.”
Mulvaney ended her speech with a nod to the controversy saying, “I’m gonna go have a beer and I love ya.”
MrBeast took the Creator of the Year award while Michelle Khare won Show of the Year for Challenge Accepted. Other notable winners included Dream, Nick DiGiovanni and Leo González.
2023 Streamy Awards Winner List
Creator of the Year
MrBeast
Show of the Year
Challenge Accepted
Michelle Khare
Streamer of the Year
Kai Cenat
International
ibai (Spain)
Short Form
Chris Olsen
Breakout Creator
Dylan Mulvaney
Breakout Streamer
Fanum
Collaboration
MrBeast, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson
Creator for Social Good
Invisible People
Creator Product
Prime
Logan Paul x KSI
Crossover
Jonas Brothers
First Person
Ryan Trahan
Just Chatting
Quackity
Variety Streamer
IShowSpeed
Vtuber
Gawr Gura
Rolling Stone Sound of the Year
Made You Look
Meghan Trainor
Podcast
On Purpose with Jay Shetty
Scripted Series
Bryce
Brandon Rogers
Unscripted Series
Sam and Colby
Animated
Helluva Boss
Vivziepop
Beauty
Mikayla Nogueira
Comedy
RDCWorld
Commentary
penguinz0
Competitive Gamer
TenZ
Dance
Enola Bedard
Fashion and Style
Wisdom Kaye
Food
Nick DiGiovanni
Gamer
Dream
Health and Wellness
Dr Julie
Kids and Family
Ms Rachel
Learning and Education
TierZoo
Lifestyle
AMP
News
HasanAbi
Science and Engineering
I did a thing
Sports
Jesser
Technology
Marques Brownlee
Cinematography
Recider — Nicholas Adams
Editing
Yes Theory — Thomas Dajer, Cam Peddle, Tristan Kevitch
Visual and Special Effects
Zach King
Writing
Leo González
Agency of the Year
Reach Agency
Brand Engagement
Insta360
No Drone? No Problem!
Brand of the Year
Barbie
Mattel
Branded Series
Live@4:25
Totino’s Pizza Rolls • the cheeky boyos • Flighthouse • Content+
Branded Video
ASMcaR
Nissan • Donut
Influencer Campaign
Blasting to the Top
Gel Blaser • BENlabs
Social Impact Campaign
Play by the Rules
International Committee of the Red Cross • PopShorts
