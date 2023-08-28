Streamy Awards 2023 Complete Winners List: Dylan Mulvaney, MrBeast, Michelle Khare, Dream & Leo González Among Recipients

The 2023 Streamy Awards honored the best in content creation on social media and Dylan Mulvaney took the trophy for Breakout Creator.

“I’m really shocked because I thought the only award I’d ever win was maybe a Tony Award but now I’m a musical theater gal with a Streamy,” the social media star said while accepting her award at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles.

Mulvaney went viral after receiving backlash from conservative media over promoting Bud Light.

“532 days ago, I made a coming-out video that turned into my ‘Days of Girlhood’ series, and my life has been changed for the better,” she continued. “But on the flip side, there’s also been an extreme amount of transphobia and hate, and I know that my community is feeling it.”

Mulvaney ended her speech with a nod to the controversy saying, “I’m gonna go have a beer and I love ya.”

MrBeast took the Creator of the Year award while Michelle Khare won Show of the Year for Challenge Accepted. Other notable winners included Dream, Nick DiGiovanni and Leo González.

2023 Streamy Awards Winner List

Creator of the Year

MrBeast

Show of the Year

Challenge Accepted

Michelle Khare

Streamer of the Year

Kai Cenat

International

ibai (Spain)

Short Form

Chris Olsen

Breakout Creator

Dylan Mulvaney

Breakout Streamer

Fanum

Collaboration

MrBeast, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

Creator for Social Good

Invisible People

Creator Product

Prime

Logan Paul x KSI

Crossover

Jonas Brothers

First Person

Ryan Trahan

Just Chatting

Quackity

Variety Streamer

IShowSpeed

Vtuber

Gawr Gura

Rolling Stone Sound of the Year

Made You Look

Meghan Trainor

Podcast

On Purpose with Jay Shetty

Scripted Series

Bryce

Brandon Rogers

Unscripted Series

Sam and Colby

Animated

Helluva Boss

Vivziepop

Beauty

Mikayla Nogueira

Comedy

RDCWorld

Commentary

penguinz0

Competitive Gamer

TenZ

Dance

Enola Bedard

Fashion and Style

Wisdom Kaye

Food

Nick DiGiovanni

Gamer

Dream

Health and Wellness

Dr Julie

Kids and Family

Ms Rachel

Learning and Education

TierZoo

Lifestyle

AMP

News

HasanAbi

Science and Engineering

I did a thing

Sports

Jesser

Technology

Marques Brownlee

Cinematography

Recider — Nicholas Adams

Editing

Yes Theory — Thomas Dajer, Cam Peddle, Tristan Kevitch

Visual and Special Effects

Zach King

Writing

Leo González

Agency of the Year

Reach Agency

Brand Engagement

Insta360

No Drone? No Problem!

Brand of the Year

Barbie

Mattel

Branded Series

Live@4:25

Totino’s Pizza Rolls • the cheeky boyos • Flighthouse • Content+

Branded Video

ASMcaR

Nissan • Donut

Influencer Campaign

Blasting to the Top

Gel Blaser • BENlabs

Social Impact Campaign

Play by the Rules

International Committee of the Red Cross • PopShorts