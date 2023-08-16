Humanitas Prize Winners Include ‘The Last Of Us’, Tyler Perry, Cooper Raiff’s ‘Cha Cha Real Smooth’

(L-R) Murray Bartlett and Nick Offerman in 'The Last of Us'

Humanitas, the organization that annually honors film and television writers whose work best explores the human condition, has revealed its 2023 winners.

Among the prizewinners is Craig Mazin, who scripted Season 1 The Last of Us episode “Long Long Time” that starred Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett. Mazin won in the Drama Teleplay category, beating out fellow semifinalists that included Peter Gould who was up for the series-finale episode of Better Call Saul.

Other Humanitas category winners in TV included Amy Sherman-Palladino for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Comedy Teleplay), and Tony Phelan & Joan Rater for the pilot of A Small Light in Limited Series.

On the movie side, winners included Tyler Perry for his Tyler Perry: A Jazzman’s Blues in the Drama Feature Film category, over Rebecca Lenkiewicz for She Said and Michael Reilly & Keith Beauchamp and Chinonye Chukwu for Till. Cooper Raiff won Comedy Feature Film for his indie Cha Cha Real Smooth, and Guillermo del Toro and Patrick McHale won the Family Feature Film category for Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio.

The Humanitas organization also named the Writers Guild of America, which recently passed 100 days on strike against the studios, as the recipient of this year’s Voice For Change Award. Humanitas also revealed the five fellows selected for its 2023 New Voices Fellowship, as well the student winners of the Carol Mendelsohn College Drama Award and the David and Lynn Angell College Comedy Award.

Humanitas will not hold its usual awards show this year in solidarity with the WGA and SAG-AFTRA, opting for a party to celebrate winners November 2 at the Avalon Hollywood.

Below are this year’s winners and nominees:

DRAMA TELEPLAY

Winner

Craig Mazin: The Last of Us, “Long, Long Time”

Nominees

Peter Gould: Better Call Saul, “Saul Gone”

D.J. Nash & James Roday Rodriguez: A Million Little Things, “One Big Thing”

Ben Vanstone: All Creatures Great and Small, “Surviving Siegfried”

COMEDY TELEPLAY

Winner

Amy Sherman-Palladino: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “Four Minutes”

Nominees

Francesca Sloane & Karen Joseph Adcock: Atlanta, “The Goof Who Sat by the Door”

Sterlin Harjo & Kawennáhere Devery Jacobs: Reservation Dogs, “Mabel”

Garrett Werner: Abbott Elementary, “Read-A-Thon”

CHILDREN’S TELEPLAY (Live Action or Animation)

Winner

Hernán Barangan: Life By Ella, “Prison or Palace”

Nominees

Gigi D.G.: Pinecone & Pony, “A Life of Adventure”

Kwame Alexander & Damani Johnson: The Crossover, “X’s and 0’s”

Lisa Muse Bryant: Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, “Hair Today Gone Tomorrow”

DRAMA FEATURE FILM

Winner

Tyler Perry: A Jazzman’s Blues

Nominees

Rebecca Lenkiewicz: She Said

Michael Reilly & Keith Beauchamp and Chinonye Chukwu: Till

COMEDY FEATURE FILM

Winner

Cooper Raiff: Cha Cha Real Smooth

Nominees

Peter Farrelly & Brian Currie & Pete Jones: The Greatest Beer Run Ever

Mark Rizzo: Champions

Tom Huang: Dealing with Dad

FAMILY FEATURE FILM

Winner

Guillermo del Toro, Patrick McHale: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Nominees

Paul Fisher and Tommy Swerdlow: Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

David Hudgins: Gigi & Nate

LIMITED SERIES, TV MOVIE OR SPECIAL

Winner

Tony Phelan & Joan Rater: A Small Light, “Pilot”

Nominees

Brian Savelson: Little America, “Paper Piano”

Lee Eisenberg & Idil Ibrahim: Little America, “Camel on a Stick”

Michael Nankin and Barbara Nance: An Amish Sin

DOCUMENTARY

Winner

Ondi Timoner: Last Flight Home

Nominees

Lisa Hepner: The Human Trial

Razelle Benally and Matthew Galkin: Murder In Big Horn, “Episode 1”

Stefan Forbes: Hold Your Fire

SHORT FILM

Winner

Sabina Vajrača: Sevap/Mitzvah

Nominees

Joseph Lee: Other Homes

Felicia Pride: Look Back At It

Chris Bowman and Hubbel Palmer: Ninety-five Senses

VOICE FOR CHANGE

WGA

NEW VOICES FELLOWSHIP

2023 Fellows

Jordan Guingao, Max Asayesh-Brown, Julia Weisberg Cortés, Terron Jones, and Luis Antonio Aldana & Miguel Angel Caballero

Finalists

Feyza Safoglu, Luke Hart-Moynihan, Adrien Callahan, Callie Waligora, and Lane Stanley

Semifinalists

Marina Kato, Emma Demorest, Kaelan Dickinson, Natasha Trotter, Jon Lazar, April Wright, AP Hello, Dennis Gonzalez, Nadine Pequeneza, Gina Young, Nia Ashley, Chaseedaw Giles, Ziyao Liu, Yeon Jin Lee, and Julia Bergeron

CAROL MENDELSOHN COLLEGE DRAMA AWARD

Awardee

Lara Palmqvist, “The Garden”

Finalists

Feyza Safoglu, AJ Currie, and Liz Beall

Semifinalists

Victor Adame, Carrie Finn, Anthony Poon, Aaron Lopez, Sophia Lin, Ahmed Uthman, Jacqueline Olivé, Tracy Kowalski, Marcus Crawford Guy, Alex Marsha Sylvia, Noah Arjomand, Charmaine Colina, María Cristina Marrero-Morales, Christopher Lukens, Cynda Wang, Renee Cunningham

DAVID AND LYNN ANGELL COLLEGE COMEDY AWARD

Awardee

Emma Fiske-Dobell, “Shakespeare Sister”

Finalists

Jules Crosby, Reid Pope, and Kevin Walsh

Semifinalists

Gabrielle Ruiz, Juwairiya Syed, Aadrise Johnson, Kareem El Arab, Hayley Zablotsky, Alexia Valentina Ureña, Isabela Aquino, Straton Rushing, Catherine Loerke, Ari Shapiro, Adrien Callahan, Callie Waligora, Chandler Moore, Tia Phillip, Cara-Lynn Branch, and Melina Maraki