Humanitas Prize Winners Include ‘The Last Of Us’, Tyler Perry, Cooper Raiff’s ‘Cha Cha Real Smooth’

Humanitas, the organization that annually honors film and television writers whose work best explores the human condition, has revealed its 2023 winners.
Among the prizewinners is Craig Mazin, who scripted Season 1 The Last of Us episode “Long Long Time” that starred Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett. Mazin won in the Drama Teleplay category, beating out fellow semifinalists that included Peter Gould who was up for the series-finale episode of Better Call Saul.
Other Humanitas category winners in TV included Amy Sherman-Palladino for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Comedy Teleplay), and Tony Phelan & Joan Rater for the pilot of A Small Light in Limited Series.
On the movie side, winners included Tyler Perry for his Tyler Perry: A Jazzman’s Blues in the Drama Feature Film category, over Rebecca Lenkiewicz for She Said and Michael Reilly & Keith Beauchamp and Chinonye Chukwu for Till. Cooper Raiff won Comedy Feature Film for his indie Cha Cha Real Smooth, and Guillermo del Toro and Patrick McHale won the Family Feature Film category for Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio.
The Humanitas organization also named the Writers Guild of America, which recently passed 100 days on strike against the studios, as the recipient of this year’s Voice For Change Award. Humanitas also revealed the five fellows selected for its 2023 New Voices Fellowship, as well the student winners of the Carol Mendelsohn College Drama Award and the David and Lynn Angell College Comedy Award.
Humanitas will not hold its usual awards show this year in solidarity with the WGA and SAG-AFTRA, opting for a party to celebrate winners November 2 at the Avalon Hollywood.
Below are this year’s winners and nominees:
DRAMA TELEPLAY
Winner
Craig Mazin: The Last of Us, “Long, Long Time”
Nominees
Peter Gould: Better Call Saul, “Saul Gone”
D.J. Nash & James Roday Rodriguez: A Million Little Things, “One Big Thing”
Ben Vanstone: All Creatures Great and Small, “Surviving Siegfried”
COMEDY TELEPLAY
Winner
Amy Sherman-Palladino: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “Four Minutes”
Nominees
Francesca Sloane & Karen Joseph Adcock: Atlanta, “The Goof Who Sat by the Door”
Sterlin Harjo & Kawennáhere Devery Jacobs: Reservation Dogs, “Mabel”
Garrett Werner: Abbott Elementary, “Read-A-Thon”
CHILDREN’S TELEPLAY (Live Action or Animation)
Winner
Hernán Barangan: Life By Ella, “Prison or Palace”
Nominees
Gigi D.G.: Pinecone & Pony, “A Life of Adventure”
Kwame Alexander & Damani Johnson: The Crossover, “X’s and 0’s”
Lisa Muse Bryant: Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, “Hair Today Gone Tomorrow”
DRAMA FEATURE FILM
Winner
Tyler Perry: A Jazzman’s Blues
Nominees
Rebecca Lenkiewicz: She Said
Michael Reilly & Keith Beauchamp and Chinonye Chukwu: Till
COMEDY FEATURE FILM
Winner
Cooper Raiff: Cha Cha Real Smooth
Nominees
Peter Farrelly & Brian Currie & Pete Jones: The Greatest Beer Run Ever
Mark Rizzo: Champions
Tom Huang: Dealing with Dad
FAMILY FEATURE FILM
Winner
Guillermo del Toro, Patrick McHale: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Nominees
Paul Fisher and Tommy Swerdlow: Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
David Hudgins: Gigi & Nate
LIMITED SERIES, TV MOVIE OR SPECIAL
Winner
Tony Phelan & Joan Rater: A Small Light, “Pilot”
Nominees
Brian Savelson: Little America, “Paper Piano”
Lee Eisenberg & Idil Ibrahim: Little America, “Camel on a Stick”
Michael Nankin and Barbara Nance: An Amish Sin
DOCUMENTARY
Winner
Ondi Timoner: Last Flight Home
Nominees
Lisa Hepner: The Human Trial
Razelle Benally and Matthew Galkin: Murder In Big Horn, “Episode 1”
Stefan Forbes: Hold Your Fire
SHORT FILM
Winner
Sabina Vajrača: Sevap/Mitzvah
Nominees
Joseph Lee: Other Homes
Felicia Pride: Look Back At It
Chris Bowman and Hubbel Palmer: Ninety-five Senses
VOICE FOR CHANGE
WGA
NEW VOICES FELLOWSHIP
2023 Fellows
Jordan Guingao, Max Asayesh-Brown, Julia Weisberg Cortés, Terron Jones, and Luis Antonio Aldana & Miguel Angel Caballero
Finalists
Feyza Safoglu, Luke Hart-Moynihan, Adrien Callahan, Callie Waligora, and Lane Stanley
Semifinalists
Marina Kato, Emma Demorest, Kaelan Dickinson, Natasha Trotter, Jon Lazar, April Wright, AP Hello, Dennis Gonzalez, Nadine Pequeneza, Gina Young, Nia Ashley, Chaseedaw Giles, Ziyao Liu, Yeon Jin Lee, and Julia Bergeron
CAROL MENDELSOHN COLLEGE DRAMA AWARD
Awardee
Lara Palmqvist, “The Garden”
Finalists
Feyza Safoglu, AJ Currie, and Liz Beall
Semifinalists
Victor Adame, Carrie Finn, Anthony Poon, Aaron Lopez, Sophia Lin, Ahmed Uthman, Jacqueline Olivé, Tracy Kowalski, Marcus Crawford Guy, Alex Marsha Sylvia, Noah Arjomand, Charmaine Colina, María Cristina Marrero-Morales, Christopher Lukens, Cynda Wang, Renee Cunningham
DAVID AND LYNN ANGELL COLLEGE COMEDY AWARD
Awardee
Emma Fiske-Dobell, “Shakespeare Sister”
Finalists
Jules Crosby, Reid Pope, and Kevin Walsh
Semifinalists
Gabrielle Ruiz, Juwairiya Syed, Aadrise Johnson, Kareem El Arab, Hayley Zablotsky, Alexia Valentina Ureña, Isabela Aquino, Straton Rushing, Catherine Loerke, Ari Shapiro, Adrien Callahan, Callie Waligora, Chandler Moore, Tia Phillip, Cara-Lynn Branch, and Melina Maraki
