2023 Emmys Set January 2024 Date On Fox After Delay Amid Hollywood Strikes

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards will take place on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The joint announcement was made by Fox, whose turn it is to carry the ceremony this year, and the TV Academy.

The three-hour telecast, expanding Fox’s two-hour primetime, will air 8 PM-11 PM EST live coast-to-coast from the Peacock Theater at LA Live. As previously announced, the telecast will be executive produced by Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay of Jesse Collins Entertainment.

The Creative Arts Emmy Awards will take place at the Peacock Theater at LA Live on Saturday, Jan. 6, and Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024. An edited TV special will air Jan. 13, 2024, at 8 PM on FXX.

The 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards were originally slated for Sept. 18, also a Monday. With the WGA work stoppage stretching beyond three months and SAG-AFTRA also going on strike, Fox and the TV Academy had been working on alternatives. By mid-July, January emerged as the leading option.

A host is expected to be set after the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike.

The new Emmy dates, almost four months after the Creative and Primetime ceremonies were supposed to take place, put them in the middle of a busy awards window.

The second night of the Creative Emmys coincides with the 2024 Golden Globes. The Creative Emmy telecast and the Primetime Emmys will flank the 2024 Critics Choice Awards, which will be held Jan. 14. The Golden Globes and the Critics Choice Awards both feature television alongside film categories.

Nominations for the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards were revealed as planned on June 12. The final-round voting timeline for the 75th Primetime Emmys also has remained the same, with TV Academy members casting their votes to determine the winners August 17-28.

Technically, award shows fall under a different SAG-AFTRA agreement, the Network Code TV contract, not the contract with the studios that expired June 30, so actors are allowed to participate in the entertainment part of the ceremony. Still, without nominee star power and without WGA writers working on the show, pulling off an Emmy telecast during a double strike is considered unfeasible, leading to the decision to postpone the 2023 ceremony.

In their announcement, Fox and the TV Academy made a point to highlight that the Emmys will honor all working in television, including those currently on strike, by listing “the talented performers, writers, directors and craftspeople whose work has entertained, inspired and connected viewers across the globe throughout the past year.” (By the ceremony air date, the time frame will be a little off as the Emmys will take place 7.5 months after the end of the nomination eligibility window.)

There is added significance to the upcoming awards as they mark Emmy’s 75th’s anniversary and the show is expected to celebrate TV industry’s milestone.