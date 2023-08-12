Deadline’s Contenders Television: The Nominees Virtual Event Kicks Off Today

Celebrating television might feel like a wasted effort right now, especially since 11,500 writers and 160,000 actors are walking the picket lines for the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. But it would be unfair to overlook the extraordinary work of so many Emmy-worthy creatives, even if the ongoing dispute between the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers prevents writers and actors from talking about the very series that got them a ticket to the 75th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in the first place. Sadly, everyone will have to wait until January 2024 to see who will accept their just rewards. But this year’s Contenders Television: The Nominees virtual livestream event that kicks off Saturday at 10 a.m. PT will certainly make it worth the wait.

Talk of the streamers may be dominating the picket lines, but it’s the cable networks like HBO, Showtime, AMC and FX that racked up the nominations this year. Chief among them are watercooler hits Succession and House of the Dragon — both of which are participating in our Contenders event today. HotD director of photography Catherine Goldschmidt, along with production designer Jim Clay and visual effects supervisor Angus Bickerton, will join us to discuss how the Game of Thrones prequel managed to pull off the unimaginable — not only expanding on the original world but making us focus purely on the Targaryens (that family tree is just too crazy to ignore). And on Team Succession we have director-EP Mark Mylod and composer Nicholas Britell, who we may or may not ask whether they thought Jeremy Strong’s Kendall should have jumped into the Hudson at series’ end.

If there’s one streamer that continues to threaten HBO’s dominance at the Emmys, it’s Apple TV+, which has four frontrunners for trophies come January. Look for our panels on Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie, featuring editor Michael Harte; Black Bird, with cinematographer Natalie Kingston; Schmigadoon! with choreographer Christopher Gattelli; and Ted Lasso, with songwriter-composer Tom Howe and songwriter-vocalist Sam Ryder.

As for the rest of our eclectic lineup of scripted shows, be sure to check out our panels for FX’s Dear Mama, Peacock’s The Traitors and Prime Video’s Daisy Jones & the Six.

If comedies and dramas aren’t your bag, we have representatives from three unscripted shows that are worth your while: The Territory from National Geographic Documentary Films, about Brazil’s deforestation; RuPaul’s Drag Race on MTV; and Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi on Hulu with Lakshmi set to appear.

Lastly, no Contenders Television event is complete without at least one dispatch from Studio 8H in 30 Rockefeller Plaza: Saturday Night Live will be a presence today, as we host director Liz Patrick and music director Lenny Pickett for a chat about one of TV’s longest-running programs. Fingers crossed that we’ll be back in front of our tellies soon to enjoy an original episode of SNL. Boy, are we overdue for a good laugh.

Check out below for today’s panel schedule and lineup of guests, and follow along for coverage on Deadline and on our social channels using the hashtag #DeadlineContenders.

Note: Participating talent will join the event in accordance with SAG-AFTRA and WGA strike guidelines.

Deadline’s Contenders Television: The Nominees

10 a.m. PT – Livestream begins

PEACOCK

The Traitors

Erin Tomasello (Casting Director)

Jazzy Collins (Casting Producer)

Moira Paris (Casting Producer)

Holly Osifat (Casting Producer)

APPLE TV+

Ted Lasso

Tom Howe (Songwriter/Composer)

Sam Ryder (Songwriter/Vocalist)

Black Bird

Natalie Kingston (Cinematographer)

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie

Michael Harte (Editor)

Schmigadoon!

Christopher Gattelli (Choreographer)

PRIME VIDEO

Daisy Jones & The Six

Lauren Levy Neustadter (Executive Producer)

Denise Wingate (Costume Designer)

Frankie Pine (Music Supervisor)

Jessica Kender (Production Designer)

NBC

Saturday Night Live

Liz Patrick (Director)

Lenny Pickett (Music Director)

FX

Dear Mama

Allen Hughes (Writer/Director/Executive Producer)

Jamal Joseph (Executive Producer)

HULU

Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi

Padma Lakshmi (Host/Executive Producer)

HBO | MAX

House of the Dragon

Catherine Goldschmidt (Cinematographer)

Jim Clay (Production Designer)

Angus Bickerton (Visual Effects Supervisor)

Succession

Mark Mylod (Director/Executive Producer)

Nicholas Britell (Composer)

NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC DOCUMENTARY FILMS

The Territory

Alex Pritz (Director/Producer/Cinematographer)

Tangãi Uru-eu-wau-wau (Cinematographer)

MTV

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Sasha Colby (Queen)

Malaysia Babydoll Foxx (Queen)

Tom Campbell (Executive Producer)