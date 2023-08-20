You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
20 Questions On Deadline Podcast: Jessica Chastain Talks ‘George & Tammy’, Feminism, New Film ‘Mothers’ Instinct’ & Her Big Life Lessons

Jessica Chastain George & Tammy

THIS EPISODE WAS RECORDED PRIOR TO THE ACTORS’ STRIKE.

This week’s guest is Jessica Chastain.

Fresh off a Tony nomination for her role in Jamie Lloyd’s Broadway revival of A Dolls’ House, Chastain is Emmy-nominated for her turn as country singer Tammy Wynette in Showtime’s six-part series George & Tammy, which co-stars Michael Shannon as George Jones.

During our chat, Chastain went deep into why Wynette was criticized for her apparently submissive role in performing her iconic song “Stand By Your Man”. Chastain, who sang live while shooting the show, peeled back the layers of Wynette’s experience at that time in Nashville, and why feminism found the “wrong target” in Wynette.

The Oscar-winner also dished about her role alongside good friend Anne Hathaway in the upcoming thriller Mothers’ Instinct, and Memory with Peter Sarsgaard.

And of course there’s the ’20 Questions’ at the heart of the episode, in which Chastain recalls her early years and muses on her ongoing inspirations and touchstones.

Click above to listen to Jessica Chastain. For more episodes of 20 Questions on Deadline, listen and subscribe on Spotify and Apple podcasts.

