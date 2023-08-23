HBO Renews Emmy-Winning Documentary Series ‘100 Foot Wave’ For Season 3

EXCLUSIVE: HBO is renewing for a third season, the network’s critically acclaimed documentary series built around famed big wave surfer Garrett McNamara.

The news comes as season 2 of the show directed and executive produced by Chris Smith competes for six Emmys, the most earned by any documentary series this year. Among its nominations are Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series and Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program. Season 1 of the show won an Emmy for its cinematography, which captured McNamara and other elite surfers testing their skills on titanic walls of water off the coast of Portugal.

Crowds gather at Nazaré, Portugal to watch surfers take on immense waves. Photo by Hélio António/Courtesy HBO

“100 Foot Wave chronicles the adventures of big wave surfing legend Garrett McNamara, his wife, Nicole, and their nucleus of friends and fellow surfers in Nazaré, Portugal as they push the boundaries of their sport and the limits of their minds and bodies,” notes a release about the series. Along with Smith, whose credits include HBO’s Branson, the series is executive produced by Emmy, Golden Globe and Tony winner Joe Lewis (Fleabag). Zach Rothfeld executive produces with Library Films; Ryan Heller, Michael Bloom and Maria Zuckerman serve as executive producers for Topic Studios.

Seasons 1 and 2 of 100 Foot Wave are currently streaming on Max. Regarding the season 3 renewal, Smith said in a statement, “We couldn’t be more excited to continue the journey with our incredible surfers and crew. HBO have been amazing partners. Endlessly grateful for their enthusiasm, support, and creative collaboration.”

Lewis commented, “We’re thrilled the search for the legendary 100 foot wave will continue and excited to expand on the incredible universe of surfers and stories in pursuit. So much gratitude goes to the McNamara family, the big wave community, the brilliant production team, the town of Nazaré, and our amazing partners at HBO for bringing the series to life.”

Garrett McNamara Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO

McNamara not only possesses extraordinary surfing ability, but the gift of being able to put into words what it’s like to be pursued by a mountainous wall of water.

“It’s like getting in a race car, having an avalanche come after you and you’re kind of on a muddy road going as fast as you can,” he explained at a panel discussion of 100 Foot Wave earlier this year. “This avalanche — you’re taunting it, for about lack of a better word, staying right under the avalanche, letting it engulf you.”

