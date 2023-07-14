‘Special Ops: Lioness’ Red Carpet Premiere Canceled Due To SAG-AFTRA Strike

The red carpet premiere of Paramount+ series, Special Ops: Lioness, is not moving forward due to the SAG-AFTRA Strike.

“In light of today’s news of an official SAG strike, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the red carpet premiere of Special Ops: Lioness, planned for Tuesday, July 18,” read a statement from the streamer.

“We recognize this is disappointing news and apologize for any inconvenience it causes,” the statement added, “We are very excited to celebrate the series and can’t wait for it to debut to Paramount+ audiences on July 23rd.”

Created by Taylor Sheridan, the series stars Zoe Saldana as Joe as she attempts to balance her personal and professional life as the tip of the spear in the CIA’s war on terror. She enlists Cruz (Laysla De Oliveira), a Marine Raider, as an undercover operative in the Lioness Program. Nicole Kidman, Michael Kelly and Morgan Freeman also star on the series.

Special Ops is one of the first big events to be canceled due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, the thespians taking to the pickets tomorrow. Earlier today, the London premiere of Oppenheimer occurred with the stars in attendance before a strike was called by SAG-AFTRA. Disney plans on going through with its world premiere of Haunted Mansion at Disneyland this Saturday.