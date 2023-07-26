Zachary Levi On ‘Shazam!’ Future & The “Perplexingly Low” Critics’ Score For ‘Fury Of The Gods’

Zachary Levi is talking Shazam! and the future of the superhero while also opening up about the negative reviews the sequel dubbed Fury of the Gods received from critics.

“I don’t know what the future holds for it all because, unfortunately, the second movie was not as well received,” Levi said during an appearance on The FilmUp Podcast (via IGN). “The audience score is still quite good, but the critics’ score was very oddly and perplexingly low, and people were insanely unkind.”

Shazam! Fury of the Gods has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 49% from critics and 86% from the audience. In contrast, the 2019 film had a 90% score from critics and 82% from audiences.

“I’ve been a part of things, and as much as I wish they were good, I know they’re okay,” he added. “I know that they miss a lot. And I’m not saying Shazam! Fury of the Gods is some perfect… Orson Welles-like masterpiece, but it’s a good darn movie.”

Levi continued, “I think even just the world, from the first movie to the second movie, the world has shifted so much. Social media has shifted so much. Hate, online hate and haters and trolls, and factions and all that has just gotten more galvanized in its toxicity. I think there are people who genuinely, unfortunately, want to destroy certain projects because they don’t like them, or they don’t like me, or they don’t like other people involved in them or whatever.”

On the future for the Shazam! film franchise, Levi said, “I have no idea where we go from here. I just hope that or believe that history will show… it will be one of those things that people will go back, people will watch Fury of the Gods on home streaming or on a plane or whatever, and it will be this movie that they heard so much s**t about and then they will be like, ‘Well, wait a minute.'”