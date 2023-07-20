YouTube Premium Monthly Price Jumps $2

The monthly price of YouTube Premium has risen by $2 to $13.99, while the cost of YouTube Music is also going up $1 to $10.99.

The platforms initiated the changes for new subscribers without making an announcement, listing the new rates on the Premium website, with 9to5Google first to notice and report it.

Last year, family Premium plans increased to $22.99 a month and that rate appears not to have changed. An annual subscription plan announced last year is going up $20 to $139.99.

YouTube Premium enables viewers to watch videos without advertising and also offers access to the YouTube Music app. It launched in 2014 as Music Key, a venture involving major music labels looking for a new venue for music videos. It rebranded the following year as YouTube Red as the Alphabet video arm looked to join the streaming race with a raft of original shows. YouTube Red became YouTube Premium in 2018, with music streaming then established as its own platform.

The price hikes are the first in the U.S. since the launch of YouTube Premium in 2018.

“We’re updating the price for YouTube Premium and YouTube Music Premium subscribers in the US to continue delivering great service and features,” YouTube spokesperson Jessica Gibby said in a statement provided to Deadline. “We believe this new price reflects the value of YouTube Premium which allows subscribers to enjoy ad-free YouTube with background and offline play and uninterrupted access to over 100M songs with the YouTube Music app.”

Former YouTube original content chief Susanne Daniels resigned in January 2022 after more than six years. The company shortly thereafter announced it would refocus on creator-driven programming as opposed to TV-style originals.

Although YouTube wound up moving away from making original shows, its roster under Daniels included Cobra Kai, a breakout hit that continued to build on its YouTube audience after moving to Netflix in 2020.

The price hike for YouTube Music puts it at the same $10.99 level as Apple Music, Amazon Music and Tidal. Spotify has held to its $9.99 price point.