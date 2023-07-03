YouTube Star Grace Helbig Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis In Emotional Video

Grace Helbig, YouTube star and former host of The Grace Helbig Show comedy talk show on E!, has revealed in an emotional video that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Helbig said she was diagnosed with triple-positive breast cancer about a month ago, which she was told was “super treatable and highly beatable.”

Calling the news both “shocking” and “surreal”, Helbig said “From every doctor or medical professional or person who has any knowledge about cancer they have said it’s super treatable, highly beatable,” Helbig said. “We’re going for cure not remission here. Which is exciting, encouraging, helpful, good.”

Helbig she learned of the diagnosis after noticing a lump in her left breast and reluctantly told her gynocologist about it during her annual exam.

“I had sort of noticed a weird lump in my left breast, but I really had to like talk myself into bringing it up to her in the appointment because I thought I was just a stupid little girl that didn’t know how girl bodies worked,” she said. “Thank God I listened to that little voice inside of me that finally got the courage to bring it up to her because she also thought it was abnormal.”

She encouraged others to get those “lumps checked and don’t be afraid to ask the doctor what you think might be a stupid question.”

She said she will undergo six rounds of chemotherapy, followed by surgery and then hormonal therapy, all of which she described as a “very clear treatment plan.”

Helbig hasn’t lost her sense humor and says she’s ready “to take this on.”

“The jokes not lost on me that I’ve spent 15 years not using my boobs to get attention on the internet, and yet here we are, and that I’m announcing this during cancer season. So what’s next? This is my job now and I’m going to fight this little bitch of a thing in my left breast as best and as strongly and as gracefully as I can. Pun intended.”

Probably best known for her It’s Grace YouTube channel, which has more than 2.6 million subscribers. On television, Helbig most recently created and hosted The Grace Helbig Show late-night comedy talk show, which ran for one season on E! She previously created the My Damn Channel web series DailyGrace and was a correspondent on G4 network’s Attack Of The Show! She also starred in and executive produced the film Camp Takota.

