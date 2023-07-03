‘Your Christmas Or Mine?’ Sequel Set At Amazon Prime, First Look Revealed 

A sequel to the British holiday film Your Christmas Or Mine? has been greenlit at Amazon, with stars Asa Butterfield (Sex Education) and Cora Kirk (Prey for the Devil) signed on to return.

Titled Your Christmas Or Mine 2, the pic will hit Prime Video in December 2023. American actress Jane Krakowski (30 Rock) has joined the cast. Cast also returning from the first edition are Alex Jennings (The Crown), Daniel Mays (Fisherman’s Friends), David Bradley (Harry Potter series), Angela Griffin (White Lines), and Natalie Gumede (Titans).

Synopsis reads: It’s the most wonderful time of the year, but will it be for James and Hayley? James’ father has invited the Taylors to spend Christmas in a luxury ski resort in the Austrian Alps so they can meet his new American girlfriend (played by Jane Krakowski). However, Hayley’s dad Geoff insisted on handling his family’s side of the booking, and something got lost in translation. After a mix-up with transport at the airport, the two tribes end up at each other’s accommodations on different sides of a valley and opposite ends of the Tripadvisor rating scale. Can Hayley and James’ relationship survive another turbulent family Christmas, or has their future together gone off-piste?

Your Christmas Or Mine 2 is made for Prime Video by Mighty Pebble Pictures and The Story Collective. Screenplay is by Tom Parry (The Job Lot). Director is Jim O’Hanlon (Catastrophe). Executive producers are James De Frond (The Curse), Kris Thykier (Kick-Ass), O’Hanlon, Parry, and Damian Keogh. Richard Webb and Kate Heggie produced the pic.

“I can’t tell you how excited we are to be returning to the world of Your Christmas Or Mine?” said O’Hanlon. “I always felt that James and Hayley’s story was ripe for further development, and writer Tom Parry has crafted another fantastic, funny, festive feast for viewers, as our favorite star-crossed lovers head for the ski slopes of Tyrol. We’ve also got some really exciting new additions to our already incredibly talented cast, so I think we’re in for another unforgettable Christmas.”

Tushar Jindal, head of content for the UK and Ireland at Prime Video added: “I am absolutely thrilled that Your Christmas Or Mine? is making a triumphant return” The response we received from our customers after the launch of the first film was truly heart-warming and it’s wonderful to be working alongside Mighty Pebble Pictures to bring them the second. We have an amazing team working to bring you an even more festive experience.”