YES Network Cameraman Conked In Head By Throw, Taken Out Via Stretcher – Video

A camera operator for the YES Network was struck in the head by an errant throw Wednesday night in the bottom of the fifth inning. The game was halted for ten minutes as he was wheeled away on a stretcher for medical attention.

Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson attempted to complete a double play when his throw sailed over the head of first baseman Ryan O’Hearn. It instead struck the camera operator Pete Stendel along the first base line.

Stendel clutched his head and fell to the ground.

The cameraman gave a peace sign to the crowd, which gave him an ovation as he was driven off.