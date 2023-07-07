Skip to main content
'Insidious: The Red Door' Scares Up $5M In Thursday Previews
Writers Guild Cancels NYC Pickets Today As Heatwave Bakes East Coast

Writers strike East Coast heatwave Story Arc
A New York police officer tries to cool down amid crushing heat and humidity. Getty Images

The Writers Guild of America East canceled all of its scheduled picket lines for today, citing “the high heat index” on a website for the union’s ongoing strike against film and television producers. 

Temperatures today are a few degrees lower than they were on Thursday, when writers and dozens of other supporters gathered outside a soundstage in Queens, Silvercup Studios, for a “Horror/Fantasy Theme Day” demonstration that also took aim at ongoing production there of the Ryan Murphy-helmed series American Horror Story

The heat index on Thursday peaked at 93 in New York City, according to the National Weather Service, in the middle of the Writers Guild’s 11 a.m.-2 p.m. protest, on a day when global climatologists also reported that the planet as a whole set another high-temperature record — the fourth consecutive record-breaking day since Monday. 

Today’s weather in New York City represented something of a reprieve. But as the writers strike stretches into what could become the hottest summer ever recorded, climate change is having an impact on outdoor picket lines. In June, the WGA East canceled demonstrations when ashy yellow smoke from Canadian wildfires settled over New York. The WGAE schedule still shows a full slate of themed events and location-shoot picketing for July, while forecasters say New Yorkers can expect a hotter-than-normal summer.

