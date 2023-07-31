Writers Guild Foundation Reveals 2023 Writers’ Access Support Staff Training Program Participants

EXCLUSIVE: The Writers Guild Foundation has announced the participants for the 2023 session of the Writers’ Access Support Staff Training Program.

Out of the nearly 2,100 applications received, 18 candidates were selected: Archana Shinde, Ashley Obinwanne, Del Potter, Filipa Ioannou, J. Gabriel Ware, Jazmyn Edmonds, Jon-Alexander Genson, Khadijah Iman, Kyle Harris, Maaman Rezaee, Madonna Diaz-Refugia, Rodrigo Carvalhedo, Saira Umar, Samuel Christopher Spitale, Stephanie Leke, Stephen Ra-Choi, Xuan Mai and Yeon Jin Lee.

Applications were reviewed by a committee of over 30 television creators, executive producers, showrunners, and writers who previously worked as writers’ assistants and script coordinators, including program founders Tanya Saracho (Vida), Mike Royce (One Day at a Time) and Liz Hsiao Lan Alper (Day of the Dead), along with showrunners Gloria Calderon Kellett (With Love), Sera Gamble (You), Glen Mazzara (The Rookie), LaToya Morgan (Duster) and Steven Canals (Pose).

The 12-week course begins in mid-August and will be taught by instructors Debbie Ezer (The Good Doctor) and Clay Lapari (Community), who have extensive experience as writers’ assistants and script coordinators for television.

“I was proud to have been a part of launching the Writers’ Access Support Staff Program with writers/activists/superheroes Tanya Saracho and Liz Alper. I’m even more proud this year, when we find ourselves and our union fighting not just for better pay and working conditions, but the actual existence of our profession,” says program co-founder and WGF Board Member Mike Royce.

He added, “When we get back to work, it will be even more important to have trained and invested in a new generation of support staff, who will go on to be the future of writing, and for whom our fight will have won the gains necessary to support themselves and their families as they create incredible movies and television.”

In 2021, Saracho, Royce, and Alper partnered with WGF to launch this first-of-its-kind initiative to support the full inclusion and employment of underrepresented groups in the television industry. The program’s mission is to provide writers who are BIPOC, LGBTQ+, writers with disabilities, and writers over the age of 50, with tools and education to become a writers’ assistant and script coordinator, ultimately resulting in meaningful employment opportunities.

Graduates have been staffed in support staff roles on shows such as A Black Lady Sketch Show, How I Met Your Father, Manifest, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, Outer Banks, The Sex Lives of College Girls, The L Word: Generation Q and City on Fire. Prior to the WGA strike, two were promoted to staff writer positions.

