Woody Harrelson & Owen Wilson To Star In Crime Thriller ‘Lips Like Sugar’ Set During ’84 Olympics In LA; Former Arcade Fire Member Will Butler To Score

EXCLUSIVE: Woody Harrelson (True Detective) and Owen Wilson (Loki) have been cast as leads in feature thriller Lips Like Sugar, which will be directed by Grammy winner Brantley Gutierrez and has been written by Anthony Tambakis (Warrior).

Set during the 1984 Olympic Games in L.A. and loosely based on a true story, the coming-of-age thriller is set against the backdrop of the punk and skate worlds of West Los Angeles. As the new friendship of two teenage girls from different walks of life unfolds and city officials focus on the Olympics, the lives of two former detectives (Harrelson and Wilson) become intertwined when one of the girls goes missing.

Harrelson produces the film along with Post Film’s Russ Posternak, Freestyle Picture Company’s Kevin Chinoy and Francesca Silvestri, 7 Deuce’s Jeremy Plager, Greg Lauritano, Subtractive’s Kyle Schember, and Zac Adams. Additional casting is underway.

Oscar nominee Will Butler (Her) is set to compose the score, with production to begin later this year. XYZ Films is executive producing and handling worldwide sales

Additional producers include Anthony Tambakis and Brantley Gutierrez, with Anna Schwartz serving as a co-producer. Executive producers include Tara Craig, Jaykant R. Patel, Rama K. Penta and Raj Penta.

Photographer and director Gutierrez has collaborated with Paul McCartney, U2, Tom Petty, Jack White, Arcade Fire, Bjork, Foo Fighters, Rihanna and Emma Stone either on music videos, live shows or album artwork.

Oscar nominee Harrelson, star of Zombieland, True Detective and Three Billboards, is starring in HBO’s White House Plumbers.

Wedding Crashers, Midnight in Paris and The Royal Tenenbaums star Wilson can currently be seen in Paint. He also stars in Disney’s upcoming The Haunted Mansion and the second season of Loki for Disney+.

XYZ’s current slate includes Berlin debut BlackBerry, Ash with Eiza González and Aaron Paul and Sundance selection Run Rabbit Run starring Sarah Snook.

Harrelson is repped by 7 Deuce Entertainment and Ziffren Brittenham. Wilson is repped by UTA and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof and Fishman.