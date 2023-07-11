‘Wonka’ Trailer: Timothée Chalamet Takes On Iconic Role In Origins Story As Hugh Grant Goes Oompa-Loompa

After debuting the first footage from Paul King’s Wonka at CinemaCon last year, Warner Bros today unwrapped the latest trailer for the prequel to Roald Dahl beloved Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Timothée Chalamet stars as the enigmatic Willy Wonka in the pic that focuses on the candymaker’s origins.

Have a look at the clip above and the deliciously colorful new poster below.

The Dune star recently opened up about why he decided to take on the role based on the iconic kidlit character.

“To work on something that will have an uncynical young audience, that was just a big joy. That’s why I was drawn to it,” he told Vogue. “In a time and climate of intense political rhetoric, when there’s so much bad news all the time, this is hopefully going to be a piece of chocolate.”

The Warner Bros. film is directed by Paddington helmer King from a screenplay he co-wrote with Simon Farnaby. The cast also includes Keegan-Michael Key, Rowan Atkinson, Sally Hawkins, Olivia Colman, Jim Carter, Matt Lucas, Natasha Rothwell, Tom Davis, Mathew Baynton and Simon Farnaby.

Hugh Grant plays an Oompa-Loompa, and additional cast includes Peter Joseph, Rich Fulcher, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Calah Lane, Colin O’Brien, Rahkee Thakrar, Ellie White, Murray McArthur and Tracy Ifeachor.

Wonka opens in theaters on December 15.