How To Watch The Women’s World Cup Online & On TV As U.S. Goes For A Threepeat

The U.S. is hoping to lift its third consecutive FIFA Women's World Cup trophy

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup kicks off early Thursday, with the monthlong tournament showcasing the world’s best teams taking place this year in Australia and New Zealand. It’s where the favored U.S. will be looking to secure a record third consecutive title.

Fox has U.S. English-language rights and will air all 64 games across Fox and Fox Sports 1, with 29 games on big Fox marking the largest number of Women’s World Cup matches ever on a U.S. English-language broadcast network; those games will include all the U.S. group games as well as the quarterfinals, semifinals, third-place match and the final August 20 in Sydney. FS1 will carry 35 games. All 64 matches will also stream live on the Fox Sports App and on FoxSports.com.

Telemundo owns Spanish-language rights and will also host the most Women’s World Cup games in Spanish-language U.S. history with 33. Sibling NBC Universo will carry 31 games, while Peacock will stream all 64 games in Spanish.

Given the location, kickoff times will be early for U.S. audiences. Thursday’s opening game between host New Zealand and Norway in Group A gets underway at 3 a.m. ET/midnight PT, with Group B matches Australia-Ireland (6 a.m. ET/3 a.m. PT) and Nigeria-Canada (10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT) to follow. The first two games are evening games in the region, while the latter is an afternoon start.

That will make the full replays available on FoxSports.com and the Fox app helpful for U.S.-based fans. Full replays will also be available in Spanish on Peacock.

Pregame studio shows begin an hour before kickoff across the Fox and Telemundo/Peacock/NBC Universo coverage. The U.S. games will get two-hour preshows on the Fox platforms.

The U.S. begins the quest for its third consecutive title and fifth overall with its three Group E matches in New Zealand beginning Friday against Vietnam (9 p.m. ET in Auckland). On July 26 in group play the U.S. plays Netherlands (9 p.m. ET, Wellington) in a rematch of the 2019 final, won by the U.S. 2-0 on goals from Rose Lavalle and Megan Rapinoe, the latter of whom is playing in her final Women’s World Cup. The final U.S. group game is August 1 against Portugal (3 a.m. ET in Auckland).

This year’s tournament has expanded from 24 to 32 teams, making it eight countries who will be making their first Women’s World Cup appearances. Two of them, Vietnam and Portugal, are in the U.S. group, so the world’s No. 1-ranked team is expected to advance to the knockout stages.

Here are the rest of the groups, with the first team in each the top seed, with Germany and England among the tournament favorites:

Group A: New Zealand, Norway, Philippines, Switzerland

Group B: Australia, Ireland, Nigeria, Canada

Group C: Spain, Costa Rica, Zambia, Japan

Group D: England, Denmark, China, Haiti

Group E: U.S., Vietnam, Netherlands, Portugal

Group F: France, Jamaica, Brazil, Panama

Group G: Sweden, South Africa, Italy, Argentina

Group H: Germany, Morocco, Colombia, South Korea

The Women’s World Cup final is Sunday, August 20 at 6 a.m. from Stadium Australia in Sydney.

