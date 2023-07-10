Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Blue Fox Entertainment Acquires Stop-Motion Comedy ‘The Inventor’ On Life Of Leonardo Da Vinci; Stephen Fry, Daisy Ridley & Marion Cotillard Among Stars

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Michael Mann’s ‘Ferrari’ Bound For Venice & Revs Neon Distribution Deal For Holiday-Season Release
Read the full story

Wolverine First Look: ‘Deadpool 3’ Sees Hugh Jackman Suit Up For Marvel Return

Hugh Jackman Michael Buckner for Deadline

Marvel fans got their first look at Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine return via Deadpool 3 on Monday, as Ryan Reynolds took to his Instagram stories with a new still from the film. In it, Reynolds’ Merc with a Mouth is seen walking with a super-suited Wolverine in black and yellow.

Related Stories

Jackman joins the Deadpool franchise after portraying the adamantium-clawed mutant in nine films from 2000 to 2017, spanning from X-Men to Logan. The first look emerges on the heels of news that Jennifer Garner will likewise make a Marvel return as Elektra, after playing the character in 2003’s Daredevil.

Shawn Levy is directing and producing the Marvel threequel, whose plot details remain under wraps. Script was written by Reynolds, Levy, Paul Wernick, Rhett Reese and Zeb Wells. Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen join the franchise as newcomers, as Karan Soni, Leslie Uggams, Morena Baccarin, Stefan Kapicic, Rob Delaney, Brianna Hildebrand and Shioli Kutsuna return.

Levy and Reynolds are producing the film alongside Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, who is being introduced to the franchise for the first time following Disney’s acquisition of Fox.

The pic was recently moved up on Disney’s release schedule from November 8 to May 3, 2024, as a number of other MCU titles saw their dates pushed amid the WGA strike. Check out the photo spotlighting Jackman’s Deadpool 3 role below.

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in 'Deadpool 3'
Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in Deadpool 3 Ryan Reynolds Instagram

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

2 Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad