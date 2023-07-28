Will Smith Calls SAG-AFTRA Strike “Pivotal Moment” For Actors

Will Smith put a high-profile spotlight today on his fellow actors and scribes out on strike.

With the WGA labor action closing in on 90 days that writers have been on the picket lines, and SAG-AFTRA out for two-weeks now, the Oscar winner took to social media Friday to offer his take on what’s going down.

“As some of yall mighta heard, my guild SAG-AFTRA, on strike along with our writer colleagues in the WGA,” Smith posted on both Instagram and Twitter this afternoon. “It’s a pivotal moment for our profession,” the rarely political superstar and long-time guild member added.

While megastars like Smith have been rarely seen out on the streets with placards so far, the actor’s choice of words will likely amplify the stakes involved in the battle between the guilds and the studios and streamers.

With that, the past and to some always Fresh Prince went on to say: “33 years into my career as an actor and there are still some days when I feel like I’m that kid from Philly who’s on borrowed time, even though I know I’ve been extraordinarily blessed and lucky to have worked as an actor all this time.”

Among the multitudes of comments in response to Smith’s posting, the non-profit SAG-AFTRA Foundation was quick to reply with a “Thank you for your support Will!”

Having wrapped up production in Atlanta on Bad Boys 4 with Martin Lawrence several weeks ago, Smith didn’t just comment on the bitter strike alone today. The actor also took a trip back to the future. Dropping in on his old haunt of LA’s Screen Acting Studio, Smith had kind words for a mentor and the “next generation” – as you can see below:

Sony announced today that Bad Boys 4 is on the schedule to come out on June 14, 2014 a.k.a. Fathers’ Day weekend next year.

Measured as they were, Smith’s post Friday about the strikes were rare remarks for the circumspect actor. Besides his work and promotion on last year’s Emancipation, the CAA-repped Smith has avoided anything that has even a whiff of controversy about it since the King Richard star delivered that on-stage slap to Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards on March 27, 2022.