‘Wilderness’: First-Look Images Of Jenna Coleman, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Ashley Benson & Eric Balfour In Prime Video Psychological Thriller

Prime Video has released several first-look images for Marnie Dickens’ Wilderness, from Firebird Pictures.

Written and created by Dickens, based on B.E. Jones’ novel of the same name, Wilderness is a twisted love story, where a dream holiday and a supposedly “happily-ever-after” quickly turn into a living nightmare.

Jenna Coleman and Oliver Jackson-Cohen star as Liv and Will, a happy British couple who seem to have it all. A rock-solid marriage. A glamorous new life in New York. A golden future stretching ahead of them. Until Liv learns about the affair. Heartbreak is swiftly followed by another emotion: fury. Enter the American road trip Liv’s fantasized about since she was little, from Monument Valley to the Grand Canyon, on through Yosemite, ending up with a hedonistic weekend in Las Vegas to blow off the dust and sweat. For Will, it’s a chance to make amends, for Liv, it’s a very different prospect—a landscape where accidents happen all the time. The perfect place to get revenge.

While exploring the American wilderness, the couple bump into Will’s colleague Cara (Ashley Benson), a young woman with a glittering career and an adoring boyfriend, Garth (Eric Balfour). Liv’s best-laid plans are wrecked and, as the foursome go hiking together, Cara and Garth soon find themselves enmeshed in Will and Liv’s lives in a way that will change the course of all their future’s forever.

On the themes of the series, Dickens said: “Who doesn’t know someone who’s been cheated on? That gut punch on discovery, the trail of paranoia and suspicion it leaves behind, the difficulty of trusting again. It’s enough to tip anyone over the edge. And that’s where we meet our heroine, Liv, as she’s lied to over and over by the man she loves. Of course she wants revenge, and I, for one, hope she gets it.”

Wilderness is created, written and executive produced by Dickens and directed by So Yong Kim. Elizabeth Kilgarriff also executive produces. It launches on Prime Video globally this fall.

Check out the photos above and below.

Ashley Benson as Cara. Prime

l-r: Jenna Coleman as Liv Taylor,, Oliver Jackson-Cohen as Will Taylor and Eric Balfour as Garth and Ashley Benson as Cara. Prime

Oliver Jackson-Cohen as Will Taylor and Jenna Coleman as Liv Taylor. Prime

Oliver Jackson-Cohen as Will Taylor and Jenna Coleman as Liv Taylor. Prime

Oliver Jackson-Cohen as Will Taylor and Jenna Coleman as Liv Taylor. Prime

Jenna Coleman as Liv Taylor. Prime