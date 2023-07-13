‘White Lotus’ Jennifer Coolidge, Theo James & Sabrina Impacciatore On Whether Their Characters Will Be Reincarnated For Thailand-Set Season 3 – Emmy Noms

Spoiler Alert: This story contains spoilers about the end of HBO’s White Lotus season 2

In TV and streaming land, no one ever dies, right?

In the case of Mike White’s ten-time Emmy winning series White Lotus, which nabbed another 23 Primetime Emmy noms for season 2, we’re all just waiting to see who from the show’s dramatis personae returns again.

White has already made it known that season 3 is “kind of satirical and funny look at death in Eastern religion and spirituality”. Already, it’s out there that season one’s haute resort spa manager Belinda Lindsey (Natasha Rothwell) is returning for what is a Thailand-set storyline. Belinda received a bulk of cash to start her own relaxation ops from Jennifer Coolidge’s Tanya McQuoid at the end of season one.

Even though Coolidge’s Tanya fell to her doom at the end of season 2, is there a shot she’ll possibly be reborn in the Eastern sense for season 3 and meet up with Belinda?

“Gosh, everyone thinks I have all the secrets!” laughed Coolidge in response to that theory today.

After winning Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series last year for The White Lotus, the actress was lauded again today by the TV Academy in the Supporting Actress Drama Series slot alongside her castmates Aubrey Plaza, Meghann Fahy, and Italian actresses Sabrina Impacciatore and Simona Tabasco. Also nominated for season 2 of the HBO show in the Best Supporting Actor Drama Series category were Will Sharpe, Theo James, F. Murray Abraham, and Michael Imperioli.

“If he’s got secrets like that, he’s gotta tell me,” said Coolidge about White.

“He’s not saying put aside March 8th for your cameo,” Coolidge told Deadline, “He hasn’t mentioned ‘Get out your Tanya outfit'”.

Recently Coolidge and White appeared at a festival in Sydney, Australia, where White teased the possibility of Tanya returning in a prequel season.

Coolidge told us today that White mentioned at that fest that his decision to off Tanya stemmed from the creator never having a show that went beyond two seasons. He briefed Coolidge before last season’s production that Tanya’s time was up.

Talking about the hijinks the character experiences in the Sicily-set season 2, involving a humdrum, unfaithful new husband (season one’s Greg Hunt played by Jon Gries) and a bunch of British guys who are trying to take advantage of her wealth, Coolidge felt it wasn’t far from true-life.

“I think it happens a lot — you have a bad feeling about something, you can’t quite pin it on anything. It’s something you’re feeling, and you get suspicious. I really like playing that.”

Theo James, who plays Cameron Sullivan, the slippery best friend of Sharpe’s Ethan Spiller, and Impacciatore, who portrays the fastidious and hardened Sicilian resort manager, Valentina; neither of them have had talks with White about a season 3 return.

“He wrote me (a letter) and said I want to work with you again,” said Impacciatore about an exchange with White, however, she doesn’t know if that’s in another series or another season of White Lotus.

Talking about his suave character who we’re led to believe possibly had an affair with Cameron’s wife, Harper (Plaza), James explained, “I felt like I knew the character endemically, and I knew a way to play both his repellent and repulsive elements, and his charming and elusive parts.”

“He wants to disrupt everyone around him, but he particularly wants to disrupt Ethan, and he wants to push his own moral boundaries and what’s right and wrong at all times,” says the actor, “He’s goading others around him to be pushed out of their comfort zone.”

Adds James on what the White Lotus universe can bloom, “The nice thing about Mike is that he’s created a continuing world where these characters can interact in the future.”

White Lotus is Emmy-nominated in the Best Drama Series category for season 2.