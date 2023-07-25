White House Condemns Holocaust Comment Made By Fox News’s Greg Gutfeld

The White House condemned comments made by Fox News host Greg Gutfeld during The Five, as he was discussing slavery and new teaching standards put in place in Florida.

On Monday’s show, Gutfeld was reacting to fellow panelist Jessica Tarlov, who hold the liberal seat on the show. She was talking about the new Florida curriculum, which has drawn heavy criticism for a provision that students be taught that slaves developed skills “which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit.”

Tarlov said that she was “fundamentally uncomfortable” with that provision, and said that it was similar to someone pointing out that Jews in concentration camps during the Holocaust “learned a strong work ethic.”

Gutfeld then pointed to Viktor Frankl’s Man’s Search for Meaning, and how he talks about “how you had to survive in a concentration camp by having skills. You had to be useful. Utility kept you alive.”

White House spokesman Andrew Bates said in a statement, “What Fox News allowed to be said on their air yesterday – and has so far failed to condemn – is an obscenity. In defending a horrid, dangerous, extreme lie that insults the memory of the millions of Americans who suffered from the evil of enslavement, a Fox News host told another horrid, dangerous and extreme lie that insults the memory of the millions of people who suffered from the evils of the Holocaust.”

Fox News did not comment.

Gutfeld’s remark also drew a statement from the Auschwitz Memorial, which called said that a comment like Gutfeld’s was an oversimplification that should be avoided.

“While it is true that some Jews may have used their skills or usefulness to increase their chances of survival during the Holocaust, it is essential to contextualize this statement properly and understand that it does not represent the complex history of the genocide perpetrated by Nazi Germany,” the memorial said in a social media post.

In the White House statement, first reported by CNN, Bates said, “Let’s get something straight that the American people understand full well and that is not complicated: there was nothing good about slavery; there was nothing good about the Holocaust. Full stop. Americans deserve to be brought together, not torn apart with poison. And they deserve the truth and the freedom to learn, not book bans and lies.”