Secret Service Unable To Find Who Left Cocaine At White House

The Secret Service has been unable to identify a suspect in its investigation following the discovery of cocaine in the White House.

After the agency gave a briefing to House lawmakers on Thursday, Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) said in a social media post that “they don’t know who did it,” and that the “investigation is going to be over by the end of the week and they are not going to find out who did it.”

The Secret Service said that the FBI’s laboratory results “did not develop latent fingerprints” and that “insufficient DNA” was found for investigative comparisons. “Therefore, the Secret Service is not able to compare evidence against the known pool of individuals” who may have accessed the area. Video surveillance footage also did not produce any leads.

“Without physical evidence, the investigation will not be able to single out a person of interest from the hundreds of individuals who passed through the vestibule where the cocaine was discovered,” the Secret Service said. “At this time, the Secret Service’s investigation is closed due to lack of physical evidence.”

The cocaine was discovered on July 2, a Sunday, in a storage cubby hole in the West Wing, and it led to a brief evacuation out of concerns that it could be a a chemical or radiological material. The area is used for visitors to drop off items they are not permitted to take into some areas of the building. The cubby holes are near the Situation Room, which has not been used recently because of renovations. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that it was a highly traveled areas, with tours of the West Wing led by staffers.

The discovery of the cocaine has led to rampant speculation in conservative media, and the Secret Service briefing to lawmakers on the House Oversight Committee is unlikely to end it. Burchett called the briefing “ridiculous” and claimed that it was a “cover up.”