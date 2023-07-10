‘X-Men’ & ‘Camp Cretaceous’ Scribe Zack Stentz Penning Animated Movie ‘The White Tower’ Inspired By ‘The Wheel Of Time’

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous creator and X-Men: First Class and Thor screenwriter Zack Stentz is aboard for animated movie The White Tower, inspired by Robert Jordan’s hit graphic novel series The Wheel of Time.

iwot productions is developing the feature-length animated film in collaboration with Quebec’s Squeeze Studios (The Amazing Maurice), we can reveal.

The feature will be set in a time before the events chronicled in The Wheel of Time TV series from Amazon and Sony . This is being described as an action-adventure about a young girl with a special gift whose life is forever changed when evil visits her remote mountain village. Finding herself alone in a dangerous world, she must go to The White Tower to learn how to use her magical powers in order to save her family and friends.

The film will be based on an original story set within Jordan’s universe by screenwriter Stentz who said today: “I have been a lifelong fan of the world Robert Jordan created, particularly The White Tower, which serves the mysterious Aes Sedai sisterhood as a capitol, residence, school, and fortress. It was a dream fulfilled to be offered the opportunity to author a new story that takes place within an iconic setting that will be immediately familiar to Jordan fans around the world.”

Stentz and iwot have been in the works on a project from the Wheel Of Time universe for a while and their new incarnation is an animation with partners from Canada.

The new film will be produced by Rick Selvage and Larry Mondragon of iwot productions, and by Zack Stentz of Electric Brain Entertainment. Separately, Selvage and Mondragon serve as executive producers on Sony and Amazon’s TV adaptation of The Wheel of Time.

”The opportunity to bring a unique visual style to the vast immersive world of The Wheel of Time aligns with our company mission and passion to provide high quality animation that entertains and engages audiences of all demographics,” said Squeeze CEO Denis Doré. “Our team is highly motivated to bring this amazing project to life!”

“The animation platform has given us the means to expand The Wheel of Time experience by targeting a young adult audience while remaining loyal to the world long cherished by Wheel of Time fans,” said Rick Selvage, CEO of iwot productions. “The White Tower is an action-packed adventure, with a transcendent message of female empowerment that will inspire a new generation of imaginative young women.”

The Wheel of Time graphic novel series encompasses 14 novels, 2,750 named characters and a story spanning a mythos of 3,000 years.

Stentz is represented by Susan Solomon at Circle of Confusion and Bryan Swatt at Hansen Jacobson.